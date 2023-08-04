CQLX agents were met with a stronger yarding of cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 2946 head of mostly steers.
Cattle came from The Gulf, Blue Mountain, Marlborough, St Lawrence, Sarina, Garnant, Theodore, Moura, Miriam Vale, Rosedale and all other local areas in between.
Gavin Ware, Boyne Valley sold Brahman and Brangus bullocks for 247c weighing 792kg to return $1959/hd.
K and M Ebbern, Gin Gin sold Simbrah steers 360c weighing 267kg to return $962/hd.
R and R Murray sold Santa cross steers for 386c weighing 266kg to return $1028/hd.
B and S Mills, Biloela sold Brangus steers for 374c weighing 262kg to return $982/hd.
J Weir, Gracemere sold Droughtmaster steers for 356c weighing 258kg to return $922/hd.
AB Mckenzie, Bluff sold Droughtmaster steers 370c weighing 217kg to return $801/hd.
Windy Hills Grazing, Dululu sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for 352c/kg weighing 216kg to return $761/hd.
Rowlands family, Comet sold Charbray cows for 244c/kg weighing 630kg to return $1540/hd.
WS and KA Harrison, Theodore sold Brahman cows for 249c weighing 542kg to return $1351/hd.
Moranna Grazing, Clarke Creek sold Brahman heifers for 260c weighing 413kg to return $1075/hd.
JR Shannon Jambin sold Angus cross heifers for 266c/kg weighing 397kg to return $1057/hd.
PPR Pastoral Co, Dingo sold Droughtmaster feeder heifers for 274c/kg weighing 348kg to return $956/hd.
Taldora Grazing, Miriam Vale sold Brangus heifers for 288c weighing 252kg to return $727/hd.
Dalawai Holdings, South Yaamba sold Brangus heifers for 314c weighing 236kg to return $743/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.