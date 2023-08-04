Queensland Country Life
Santa cross weaner steers make 386c/$1028 at Gracemere

Updated August 7 2023 - 4:22pm, first published August 4 2023 - 10:00am
Morty Wilson of Elders Rockhampton with the Rowlands family's cows bought by Teys Brothers, Rockhampton. Picture: CQLX
CQLX agents were met with a stronger yarding of cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 2946 head of mostly steers.

