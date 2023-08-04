As the saying goes, we're only as strong as our weakest link, and the JK Cattle Company Zone 2 Brangus Field Day reflected this team mentality from all angles.
The open day was held on Justin and Kate Boshammer's Camilaroi West property at Condamine on July 18, with both Brangus and Angus sale bulls penned for inspection in the couple's immaculate new yards and selling complex.
Open to all industry members and featuring a vast array of topics delivered by highly regarded industry professionals, the day was wrought with learning and networking opportunities ripe for the picking.
Stud co-principal, Justin Boshammer, said the open day was not only about showcasing their cattle operation but also giving back to the beef industry.
"It's an opportunity to view our bulls in a relaxed atmosphere, while also introducing speakers to present on topics that might add value to fellow producers' operations," Mr Boshammer said.
This reciprocal relationship and purpose was echoed by Brangus Society president, Brad Saunders.
"We're all in this together and we really need to edify one another," Mr Saunders said.
"The whole industry needs to be successful for our breed to move forward, so we need to be banding together and trying to build each other up as much as possible for better outcomes for Brangus and the beef industry in general."
The field day featured presentations relating to numerous aspects of beef cattle production, from marketing and relationships to practical components around bull soundness and structural assessment skills.
General manager of livestock operations at Stockyard Beef, Marcus Doumany, delivered on the key areas of interest regarding becoming a premium grain fed supplier of choice.
Notably, predictability and consistency were the punch words with a definite focus on data collection and trials linking to strong, positive client relationships.
Mr Doumany said the importance of low stress weaner handling and ensuring young cattle faced a rising plane of nutrition should not be overlooked.
"Animal health on a whole can make or break a feeding program, so things like pre-vaccination against respiratory illness and insisting on good temperaments in your cattle go along way towards securing supplier relationships," he said.
Local cattleman Philip Hughes, Rangeland Quality Meats and Banchory Grazing, Dulacca, furthered Mr Doumany's sentiments regarding building and maintaining strong industry relationships.
"In markets, you work your way up to securing optimal relationships and then strive to maintain those relationships," Mr Hughes said.
Having built his family's branded beef enterprise, Mr Hughes elaborated to say that efficiencies came down to management.
"The lead cattle look after themselves, it's the tail that are costing us money," he said.
"We should be striving to knock the tail out of our cattle and know our product inside out to attract those premium markets and create ongoing relationships."
With another link to product assurance, Roma Veterinarian Dr Tim McClymont's presentation on the relevance of Bull Check in today's industry gave attendees a thorough understanding on the systems involved and overall goals.
"Fundamentally, a sub-fertile bull has to work twice as hard to achieve pregnancies," Dr McClymont said.
"With Bull Check, we're completing a real time assessment on the bulls and trying to identify those sub and infertile bulls, which can stem not only from issues with semen but also poorly structured feet and legs and physical abnormalities in the reproductive system.
"The positive outcomes from Bull Check were proven in the North Australian Bull Power report, which highlighted that using fewer bulls that had passed a Bull Check achieved more pregnancies than using a greater number of untested bulls."
In the final presentation of the day, Tim Bayliss, Beef Class structural assessor and livestock sales manager, Ray White Rural, Dorrigo, gave attendees a practical demonstration on completing a structural cattle assessment.
Mr Bayliss explained the assessment system used a scoring method for feet and leg structure, muscle, sheath and navel, and temperament to evaluate the overall structural correctness of an animal in a breeding herd.
When reflecting on the array of topics, there was undoubtedly a consistent theme relating to quality assurance and its link to producer-client relationships.
JK Cattle Company co-principal, Kate Boshammer, said she saw the day as a learning opportunity for all attending.
"You didn't need to be a Brangus breeder to get a lot out of the day due to the calibre of speakers and their relevance to the industry," she said.
