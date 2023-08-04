Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

JK Cattle Co Field Day "a day for value adding"

By Lucy Moore
August 5 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the saying goes, we're only as strong as our weakest link, and the JK Cattle Company Zone 2 Brangus Field Day reflected this team mentality from all angles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.