Dozens of feral pigs eradicated in the Wide Bay Burnett Region region. Here's how you can help

Feral pigs eradicated near Goomeri and feral pig control workshop coming up

Updated August 3 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 7:09pm
Dozens of feral pigs are being successfully eradicated from the Booubyjan area near Goomeri thanks to the efforts of Ricky Rogers Pest Animal Management.

