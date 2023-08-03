Two bulls hit a $37,000 high at the 2023 Hazeldean Northern Performance Sale at Drillham on Thursday, confirming the popularity of the Litchfield's line with Queensland buyers.
In a sale breakdown; all 203 Angus bulls sold for an average price of $14,000, a gross of $2,842,000, and 100 per cent clearance.
The first top price came when lot 58 entered the ring, as Hazdeldean S691 was knocked down to the Whipp family of Roma Downs, Roma.
The son of Chiltern Park Moe M6, out of Burenda Lassie Q694, weighed in at 898 kilograms, posting an EMA of 134 square centimetres, scrotal circumference of 42.5 centimetres, IMF of 7.2, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 15 and 12, respectively.
Lot 66 followed soon after, achieving the equal top price of $37,000, selling to Broadmere Grazing, Taroom.
The son of Burenda Q176, out of Burenda Q452, weighed 840, with a 127sq cm EMA, 41cm scrotal circumference, IMF of 4.9, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 11 and eight centimetres, respectively.
The top price was only $1000 off last year's record result, and equalled that of the previous high achieved in 2021.
There were many volume buyers on the day, including TVF Pastoral, Evora, Blackall, who bought 10 bulls for an average price of $12,500, and Roma Downs who paid an average price of $23,555 for nine bulls.
BKM Pastoral, Taroom, also took home nine bulls for an average of $12,666, while Harrow Grazing, Arcadia Valley, purchased eight bulls for an average of $18,500 and Earle Grazing, Winton, selected nine bulls for an average of $11,444.
Selling agents: Nutrien, and Hourn and Bishop, simulcast on Auctions Plus.
