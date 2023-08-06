Blue chip Goondiwindi district institutional grade farming aggregation Welltown is on the market, to be sold through an expressions of interest campaign being conducted by Nutrien Harcourts.
Located on the Barwon Highway 10km west of Toobeah and 68km west of Goondiwindi, the 10,842 hectare (26,790 acre) property has 8879ha (21,940 acres) of country developed for dryland farming.
Welltown features deep, black floodplain soils that are conducive to water retention and crop production.
There is currently 5471ha of winter crop with 3408ha of fallow available for summer planting. There is also 1963ha of grazing and support land.
The property's new piped bore water scheme has been set up with strategically positioned water points for spraying.
As one of the original holdings west of Goondiwindi, Welltown is steeped in history.
Cameron Pastoral Company has carried out a major development program during the past three years to make Welltown an institutional-grade farming asset.
The adjoining property Eastwood was added to Welltown in 2021 to provide additional scale to the farming operation.
Improvements include a circa 1870s homestead, two new three bedroom homes as well as an original three bedroom home. There is also ample accommodation for workers, various outbuildings and sheds.
The farming operation is serviced by a grain complex comprising of five 2250 tonne flat bottom aerated silos, two 11,000t bunker storage pads, six 60t fertiliser silos, two 130t seed silos and two 70t seed silos with auto aeration.
There is also an auto-start generator, 50,000 litres of fuel storage, a weighbridge and testing stand, a new 15x30m machinery shed, and a five bay workshop/machinery shed. There is also a 12x33m hay/storage shed, an airstrip with a hangar and gravel road access to all of the facilities.
Expressions of interest close with Nutrien Harcourts Goondiwindi on September 7, if not sold prior.
Contact Andrew Jakins, 0427 374 441, Nutrien Harcourts Goondiwindi.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.