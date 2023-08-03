It was billed at the cotton industry's "night of nights" as growers and industry gathered from all parts of Australia to celebrate the Australian Cotton Awards, held at the Empire Theatre, Toowoomba.
The dinner was just one of the many highlights held over two days of Cotton Australia's conference billed as "Cotton Collective,' held at the Toowoomba Showgrounds.
Award winners:
The 2023 Bayer Cotton Growers of the year are Johannes and Scarlett Roellgen from Tyunga Farms, Brookstead on the Darling Downs.
Daniel Skerman, representing Skerman Farms at Dalby, was named the AgriRisk High Achiever award.
The recipient of the CRDC Chris Lehmann Young Cotton Achiever of the Year Award is Gold Coast-based fashion designer Emma Bond who promotes cotton and cotton designs through her own label Madi and Pip.
The recipient of the Cotton Seed Distributors Researcher of the Year Award is Dr Jamie Hopkinson from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries in Toowoomba.
The service to industry award went to Peter Birch an agronomist in the cotton industry around Moree for 38 years. He has been growing dryland cotton on his own account for 35 years. He leads a team of 14 cotton agronomists at B&W Rural all actively involved in cotton growing and irrigated and dryland cotton research.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
