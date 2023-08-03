Technology developed by an award-winning Toowoomba-based engineer could be a game changer for the chicken meat industry.
Dr Cheryl McCarthy, a mechatronic engineer at the University of Southern Queensland's Centre for Agricultural Engineering, was named the 2023 AgriFutures Australia Researcher of the Year for her ground-breaking work on automated chicken monitoring.
Dr McCarthy's research project, funded by AgriFutures Australia, has successfully been able to track the weight and movement of a flock of chickens using only a camera and image analysis; thus, reducing the need for farmers to manually handle their flock.
The automated system would not only reduce the stress placed on the animal; it would also save time and provide more frequent, accurate data for the farmer.
The focus is now on commercialisation.
Dr McCarthy believes the technology has application worldwide and across other livestock industries.
The project collaborated with chicken farmers in NSW.
"The farmers were very excited for the technology, in particular, how simple it was, how easy to put out and all the information that could be extracted from the video imagery about the flock," Dr McCarthy said.
"There is a lot of potential to provide extra peace of mind about the flock and provide information without introducing extra labour to do more monitoring."
Dr McCarthy, who has spent most of her career working with crops, said the technology allowed monitoring to continue when farmers weren't present in the flock.
She said it was a non-intrusive form of monitoring and allowed the chickens to behave in their natural environments.
Billed as a game changer for the chicken meat industry, Dr McCarthy said with some retraining, the technology could be adapted to different farming systems including sheep, beef cattle and pigs.
"My hope is that within two or three years it may be widespread on poultry farms," Dr McCarthy said.
"I am working with the chicken meat industry through AgriFutures and a commercial partner to conduct extended field trials. We're also considering what the user experience of such a product could look like."
AgriFutures Chicken Meat Program Research Manager Sarika Pandya said the project findings would strengthen the industry.
"The project addresses a number of research objectives outlined in our RD&E Plan to invest in more automation to improve on-farm operations and improve chicken meat production through the whole supply chain," Ms Pandya said.
"This technology will likely create valuable efficiencies on-farm, and although there is still more work to be done, the potential commercialisation of this technology could improve profitability for chicken meat producers."
Dr McCarthy said she was proud to receive the award and showcase her project.
"To have something that has worked so well, and to deliver that research to the industry, it's just a perfect story. This award is like the cherry on top," she said.
