Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Toowoomba engineer's automated chicken monitor wins national award

By Lea Coghlan
August 4 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award-winning Toowoomba engineer Dr Cheryl McCarthy. Picture supplied
Award-winning Toowoomba engineer Dr Cheryl McCarthy. Picture supplied

Technology developed by an award-winning Toowoomba-based engineer could be a game changer for the chicken meat industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.