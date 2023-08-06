Agents believe clearance rates and averages will remain strong at bull sales despite big corrections in the commercial market.
Even in the face of corrections, most agents were confident the commercial market was showing signs of strengthening.
Queensland Country Life asked five seasoned livestock agents their predictions for the bull selling season.
Elders Toowoomba stud stock agent Andrew Meara said although the commercial market had been "tighter" the last six to eight months, he thought it had bottomed out and predicted a strengthening in the next four to six weeks.
"The sales in the south have generally held up pretty well. There's been a correction, but not as big a correction in the bull selling as in the commercial job," he said.
"Clearances have been very good. Of course they're back a bit back from a very big high we had last year, but everyone was expecting a bit of a correction. At this stage, that correction isn't too bad."
He thought country in central and northern Queensland was doing pretty well after getting some rain, but other parts of southern Queensland had some dry spots.
Overall though, he said rain and strong markets the last couple of years meant people had been able to build up and stabalise herd numbers, but hoped people would not be too spooked by El Nino predictions.
"If you rely too much on the weather fellas sort of talking a looming El Nino, none of us would be in business. So you've just got to be positive and hopefully things will be okay," he said.
Ray White Rural national livestock manager Paton Fitzsimons, based in Blackall, said it had been a challenging six months in the commercial market with some "ordinary" trading windows.
He thought feedlot cattle prices would increase slightly in the coming months and the price of heavy export weight cattle and bullocks would increase into October and November as demand for beef rose in the U.S.
He was confident in the bull market, based on healthy averages he saw on Monday July 31 at the Queensland Simmental bull sale at CQLX, Gracemere.
"Last year's average was about $12,500. This year's average was $10,400, so it's still a very healthy average.
"The stud market at this stage hasn't come back in line with the commercial job, it's actually been stronger but I would say that as the bull season continues, your averages will cheapen throughout the duration of the sales."
He said the averages would come down naturally in line with decreasing commercial averages, but also because there were lots of bulls in the market on the back of last year's "incredible averages".
"A lot of those stud producers elected to have more bulls and bring more bulls to market so there's plenty of bulls in the market this year, like last year, but the demand won't quite be there and that will bring your averages back," he said.
GDL Rockhampton branch manager Josh Heck said although it was still early days, he speculated a good stud sale season was ahead since the commercial market had been strengthening.
"Stud people get fed off the buoyancy of the commercial market. Ultimately that's where the bread is buttered. So with that market going forward with confidence, the studs game is the same."
He said his analysis of the commercial market came off the back of competitive bidding at the saleyards from a range of processors.
"They seem a lot more active and willing to buy," he said.
Mr Heck said a jump in the grids of 10 or 20 cents for fat cattle and feeder cattle heading to the northern live export market certainly indicated a strong start to the season.
He said commercial producers had lifted their price range in the last couple of years and up to 90 per cent of the bulls sold this season would be put back over commercial herds.
"If you want to buy bulls that are going to increase your profitability and the performance of your business, well, you've got to be willing to pay between $10,000 to $15,000 for a quality bull," he said.
Nutrien Ag Solutions north east livestock lead Colby Ede, based in Toowoomba, said there had been more numbers catalogued across some breeds at the sales for far, likely on the back of two or three years of good seasons.
"There's more bulls on the market, but with that the quality has got better too," he said.
He thought the market had not reached a point where there were too many bulls, as clearance rates at those southern sales were sitting at 100 per cent.
He attended the Hazeldean Northern Performance bull sale in Drillham on August 3 and said even though they catalogued an additional 50 or 60 bulls more than last year, there was a 100 per cent clearance rate, with an average gap of around $3000 - 4000 down from last year.
"We've had three or four sales now and they're been consistent, very solid, with very realistic prices without being out of control," he said.
He thought the strength was coming from a strong cohort of commercial buyers who were looking to source strong genetics that suited their operation from a marketing point of view.
"If they're breeding for a feeder or backgrounder or grass-fed finishing product, well they're really trying to align themselves with the right genetics from studs that are going to take them there," he said.
Elders Toowoomba stud stock manager Michael Smith said commercial markets in general had seen a correction of about 25 to 30 per cent on last year's prices and clearance rates.
Comparatively, he said the stud market had not seen the same over-correction with clearance rates between 90 to 100 per cent - providing the quality was right.
"At the end of the day it goes back to the preparation, presentation, and the quality of the article and if they've got that right they're selling and selling reasonably well," he said.
"The better end articles are making rates sort of closer to the rate that they were making last year."
He thought cattle producers realised the benefits of strong genetics in their herds.
"I think they're starting to realise the improvement in their herd through that little bit extra investment compared to buying the lesser end up or buying to a budget," he said.
"That's why those better bulls are more sought after, there's more competition on them, and there's more demand - that's what's keeping that market up."
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
