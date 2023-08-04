Kildare is a 42 hectare (105 acre) Linthorpe district property featuring highly fertile self-mulching black soils to chocolate soils
The property has about 34 hectares (85 acres) of contoured farming cultivation available.
At present there is 3.8ha of newly established irrigated lucerne and 4.85ha of improved pastures including Rhodes grass, creeping blue grass and digit, which is able to be irrigated.
The balance of farming area is planted to winter cereals, which is currently under a share-farming agreement.
Kildare has a 34 megalitre water licence and an 72m deep irrigation bore equipped with an electric submersible pump that supplies underground mains and 11 hydrants. A poly tank is connected to the bore for stock and domestic purposes.
There are also three poly rainwater tanks.
The property was originally divided into five cultivation and house paddocks. The fencing is described as being in good to stock proof condition.
There are two residences on Kildare.
The main home is a brand new air-conditioned executive residence completed April that has 2.7m high ceilings, four generous bedrooms, two bathrooms, three living areas, an office, and a covered outdoor entertainment area.
The home has an exceptional kitchen with SMEG appliances, large island bench, stone bench tops, a double fluted farmer's sink, and beautifully appointed cabinetry featuring soft-close doors and drawers, and a butler's pantry.
There is also a separate media room and kids rumpus room.
The main bedroom and the open plan kitchen, dining and living areas take advantage of the stunning rural views to the north east.
The three bedroom second residence is under the roof of a large shed and is estimated to have a rental potential of $350-$375/week.
Other improvements include a new 9x7m lockable Colorbond shed with a concrete floor and power connected, a carport, a four bay drive through shed with three phase power connected.
There is also a set of steel panel cattle yards with a crush and two 40 tonne Sherwell silos
Kildare will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on September 1.
Contact James Arthur, 0438 347 330, or James Croft, 0429 318 646, Ray White Rural, Pittsworth.
