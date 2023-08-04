The Australian government should be working to coat all nitrogen-based urea fertiliser to help the cropping industry meet its environmental targets, a conference has been told.
Speaking at the Australian Cotton Collective and Trade Show in Toowoomba this week, University of Melbourne Professor Richard Eckard said emissions from manufacturing urea and spreading it on soils were the two big targets for the cotton and grains industries.
Therefore, the government could play a valuable part in boosting the uptake of polymer-coated nitrogen fertilisers, which can reduce 'volatilisation' or the gaseous loss of nitrogen to the atmosphere.
"If we coated all fertilisers in Australia, we would drop cropping emissions by somewhere close to 70 per cent [but] there is no advantage to you as a producer in paying 14 per cent more for this product when it's not giving you a dry matter yield advantage," he said.
"Can we actually do that by working with government rather than with all 100,000 croppers? Can we just get government to step in?
"We've put a plan to Minister Watt that's in front of them right now saying, 'you buy the emission reduction, you buy the nitrous oxide reduction from coating all fertiliser in Australia on a decreasing trend through to when this green urea comes through'."
Prof Eckard, a professor of sustainable agriculture at the university and director of the Primary Industries Climate Challenges Centre, said industry response to the idea had been positive so far.
"We worked with Fertilizer Australia and the first meeting we had, we had 20 companies turn up saying, 'Yep, we're in; we want to be part of this' because they know they sell a product that affects the environment," he said.
"They want that tick of approval to say 'we're selling something that has a better outcome for the environment'."
In terms of managing nitrogen on-farm, Prof Eckhard said it would become more important for growers to be able to put a figure on it.
"Know your baseline [and] get some idea of what data you need, because leading up to 2030, your supply chain will need five years of data to know what your emissions profile was - what was your number? Was the number changing?"
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.