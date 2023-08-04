Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rissmerino's Longreach sale tops at $2400

August 4 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rissmerino co-principal Alan Rissmann with the top price ram purchased by Lauren and Doug Tindall, Longreach, for $2400. Picture supplied.
Rissmerino co-principal Alan Rissmann with the top price ram purchased by Lauren and Doug Tindall, Longreach, for $2400. Picture supplied.

Merino stud Rissmerino topped at $2400 with rams bred for central Queensland conditions at the 2023 Longreach Ram Sale on July 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.