Merino stud Rissmerino topped at $2400 with rams bred for central Queensland conditions at the 2023 Longreach Ram Sale on July 21.
Hosted by LRW Rural and interfaced with FamGate Auctions, the sale resulted in 54 rising two-year-old rams sold from the 70 offered with a clearance rate of 77 per cent and an average of $1110.
FarmGate Auctions client services and stud stock manager Kate Gooden said the auction drew new and returning buyers from all over Queensland with volume buyers being John and Jane Wearing, Hughenden, and Peter McCalman, Winton.
The top priced ram at $2400 was purchased by Doug and Lauren Tindall, of Janet Downs, Longreach.
The 2021 drop ram was a triplet and ranked in the top 30 per cent Australian Sheep Breeding Values for yearling fibre diameter, yearling clean fleece weight, ewe rearing ability and on a custom index.
The custom index was developed with the help of NeXtgen Agri for the extensive grazing systems in central and western Queensland. It places strong selection pressure on lamb survivability, early growth, ewe condition score, fleece weight and reduced micron.
Rissmerino co-principal Alan Rissmann, of Yerlarbon, said there was interest from buyers for the remaining rams and it looked promising they would sell post-sale.
"We are extremely appreciative of those who turned up to support us at the sale," he said.
Easy care Merino sheep genetically selected to thrive in the harsh environment of central and northern Queensland whilst producing superior wool is the focus of the Rissmann family.
Before driving the 12 hours to the sale venue, the family had pregnancy tested their naturally mated stud ewes, joined over a five-week period, and 50 backup AI ewes.
"The older ewes scanned just under 160 per cent, the two tooth ewes scanned 133 per cent with five per cent dry, and the ram lambs did their job scanning at 155 per cent," Mr Rissmann said.
"We single sire mated and five of our sires managed to get all but one of their ewes pregnant with mob sizes ranging from 62 to 82."
Rissmerino will be hosting Dr Mark Ferguson, NeXtgen Agri, for an on-property field day on August 25.
