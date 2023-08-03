Queensland Country Life
Home/Machinery

Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series to get auto, four-cylinder options

Updated August 3 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 70 Series is getting a refresh. Pictures: Toyota Australia
The 70 Series is getting a refresh. Pictures: Toyota Australia

After 16 years of running exclusively with a V8 turbodiesel and manual gearbox, the Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series is getting another powertrain option.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.