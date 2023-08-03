After 16 years of running exclusively with a V8 turbodiesel and manual gearbox, the Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series is getting another powertrain option.
Coming in the fourth quarter of this year, the upgraded 70 Series will be offered with a four-cylinder turbodiesel engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.
The new powertrain will be available across the range that includes four body styles and three grades, and will join the V8 turbodiesel/five-speed manual variants.
The 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine in the LandCruiser generates a maximum power of 150kW at 3400rpm and peak torque of 500Nm between 1600rpm and 2800rpm, 70Nm greater than the existing V8 diesel engine.
This engine will be mated exclusively to a six-speed automatic transmission and will be offered in three single cab grades - Workmate, GX and GXL - and two grades - Workmate and GXL - for double cab, troop carrier and wagon variants.
The 4.5-litre V8 turbodiesel generates a maximum power of 151kW at 3400rpm and peak torque of 430Nm from 1200rpm to 3200rpm.
This engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and is offered in the same grades and body styles as the 2.8-litre powertrain with the exception of the wagon that will only be available in GXL specification.
From a visual perspective, the upgraded LandCruiser 70 Series maintains its "rugged" appearance with a redesigned front end that references the design of the iconic LandCruiser 40 Series.
It appears the halogen front lights have been replaced with LEDs, but that is yet to be confirmed.
Likewise, the interior of the vehicle has undergone a styling refresh.
The instrument cluster and centre console have been redesigned, including the addition of a 4.2-inch multi information display (MID).
The multimedia system has also been upgraded and now features a 6.7-inch touchscreen on all grades that is now compatible with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Toyota has also improved the safety technology in the new LandCruiser 70 Series with the addition of lane departure alert, road sign assist (speed signs only) and automatic high beam.
However, there's no word on adaptive cruise control.
Further details and Australian specifications will be released closer to the launch.
For those more interested in a family SUV, Toyota has unveiled the all-new Toyota LandCruiser Prado, bringing with it significant mechanical upgrades, enhanced performance, and styling changes ahead of its arrival in Australian showrooms mid next year.
The new-generation Prado adopts a new design direction that fuses traditional and contemporary styling cues, employing horizontal lines inspired by LandCruisers of yesteryear.
Measuring 4920mm long, 1988mm wide and 1860mm tall, the all-new Prado is 95mm longer and wider, and 10mm taller than before.
Its 2850mm wheelbase is 60mm longer than before, and now matches the length of the LandCruiser 300 Series.
The Prado now shares its underpinnings with the 300 Series, riding on the TNGA-F ladder-frame chassis which Toyota claims is 50 per cent more rigid than the current-generation Prado, helping to increase overall vehicle rigidity by 30 per cent.
The company says the platform allows for improved suspension performance with greater wheel articulation for off-roading and "excellent" handling and ride comfort on-road.
Wheel articulation is said to be improved further with Toyota's brand-new stabiliser-bar control system which allows the front stabiliser bar to be disconnected for "excellent" wheel articulation, while enhanced functionality for the multi-terrain select and multi-terrain monitor systems help the Prado "go even further" off-road.
In Australia, those hoping for a V6 turbodiesel option like the one fitted in the 300 Series may be disappointed.
It will be offered with the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine with 48-volt technology to help improve fuel consumption in urban settings.
Producing 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque, the engine drives all four wheels via a new eight-speed automatic transmission which replaces the existing six-speed unit.
