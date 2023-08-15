Matthew owns and operates his business, Scenic Valley Contracting, specializing in general labouring, operation of civil and agricultural machinery, and domestic and rural maintenance services. Matthew is also very involved with his family farm and breeds his own stud cattle which he exhibits at local shows. The recipient of the Burnham Youth Award from the Brangus Society in 2017, in addition to exhibiting he has also judged cattle at a number of Ag Shows and assists with the prime cattle competition at the Ipswich Show.