Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rural Ambassador finalists prepare to head to the Ekka

August 16 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet this year's Rural Ambassador state finalists. Pictures supplied by Queensland Rural Ambassador Awards
Meet this year's Rural Ambassador state finalists. Pictures supplied by Queensland Rural Ambassador Awards

The Queensland Rural Ambassador Awards state final will be contested by 10 sub chamber winners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.