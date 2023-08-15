The Queensland Rural Ambassador Awards state final will be contested by 10 sub chamber winners.
The rural and agricultural leadership program encourages participation within local agricultural shows, and identifies those who advocate for agriculture and represent rural communities.
The Queensland state final is a five-day Ekka experience with the winners to be announced on Saturday, August 19 at a celebration held at Royal on the Park.
Meet the finalists for 2023 below...
Rikki Payne
Sub Chamber: North Queensland. Show: Malanda Show Society
Rikki is currently employed by HTM Complete, an automation irrigation company as a marketing creator, administration assistant, and trainee field technician.
With an impressive 11 year history of exhibiting dairy and beef cattle at the renowned Malanda Show, Rikki is also a member and volunteer of the Malanda Show Society, managing the ticket office and being instrumental in organising the Show Ball.
Mikaela Sima
Sub Chamber: Near North Coast. Show: Gympie Show Society
Mikaela has been involved with Gympie Show for many years as an exhibitor, member and volunteer.
Mikaela's involvement with the Gympie Show during this time has seen her wear many hats from deputy chief steward of the pavilion committee to being the local Showgirl and Rural Ambassador coordinator.
With a Diploma in Beauty Therapy, Cert III in Hairdressing, and Cert II in Nails, Mikaela possesses a wealth of expertise in the beauty industry which she puts to good use running her own small business.
An active story teller she has previously published a blog which shared local farmers' stories.
Brianna Barron
Sub Chamber: Darling Downs. Show: Cooyar Agricultural Society
Brianna works for Barron Bros Livestock, where she represents the next generation of this family business.
She completed a Certificate III in Agriculture and is an accredited certifier for cattle tick inspection.
On a community level, she is the Cooyar Show secretary, Showgirl coordinator and canteen coordinator.
She is also a member of the Cooyar Campdraft Society and in 2021 acquired her second cattle property in the Cooyar area.
William Ringrose
Sub Chamber: Central & North West Queensland. Show: Longreach Show Society
Will works as a rural contractor across western Queensland and also works on his parents' station.
He is passionate about breeding Merino sheep and beef cattle, growing quality wool and the use of data in improving genetics.
Will is currently a member of the Longreach Show Committee, member of Longreach Jumbucks committee and Western Queensland Rugby committee.
At show level he was recently involved in getting the Longreach Show wether trial up and running again.
Lauren Young
Sub Chamber: South West Queensland. Show: Dirranbandi Show Society
Lauren holds a bachelors degree in agribusiness and operates a rural contracting business, serving the needs of the Dirranbandi community together with her husband Jack.
Lauren's strong community involvement is evident through her roles as treasurer of the Dirranbandi Cricket Club, lifelong involvement with the Dirranbandi Show Society, and participation in the Hospital Auxiliary.
Having received an AWI Horizon Scholarship and being a Wool and Sheep representative for Art4Ag, Lauren aims to instill a love for the agricultural industry in her son.
Matthew Petty
Sub Chamber: West Moreton & Brisbane Valley. Show: Marburg Show Society
Matthew owns and operates his business, Scenic Valley Contracting, specializing in general labouring, operation of civil and agricultural machinery, and domestic and rural maintenance services. Matthew is also very involved with his family farm and breeds his own stud cattle which he exhibits at local shows. The recipient of the Burnham Youth Award from the Brangus Society in 2017, in addition to exhibiting he has also judged cattle at a number of Ag Shows and assists with the prime cattle competition at the Ipswich Show.
Bridie Fenech
Sub Chamber: Central Queensland. Show: Sarina Show Society
Bridie is currently studying a Bachelor of Physiotherapy at Central Queensland University and has completed a Certificate III in Allied Health Assistance.
Actively involved with her family's Brahman cattle, Bridie is involved with the stud artificial breeding program and showcased her keen eye and knowledge as the Associate Judge for the Brahman breed at the 2022 Ekka.
While studying, Bridie works as a CQ Uni connect officer and as an allied health assistant at Good Shepherd Lodge in Mackay.
Tylen Wallace
Sub Chamber: Burnett. Show: Bundaberg Show Society
Tylen currently manages his family's beef cattle operation in the Bundaberg area and has started his own Droughtmaster stud, Notable Droughtmasters.
Tylen has a strong social media presence with over 100,000 followers on TikTok, where he actively educates people about life on the land.
From volunteering with his grandad at the Mt Perry Show, Tylen has been involved in many aspects of his local shows and is passionate about the sporting horse events of camp drafting and team penning in which he regularly competes.
Carly Smith
Sub Chamber: South Burnett. Show: Nanango Show Society
Carly is a project engineer within the Project Delivery Team at Transurban Queensland, holding a civil engineering degree and a Diploma of Professional Practice.
Growing up on a beef cattle property in Manumbar, Carly has been the nominations secretary for the Manumbar Campdraft Committee since 2020.
A keen horsewoman, Carly is involved with the Nanango Show both as a competitor, competing in the show jumping and the Australian Stockhorse classes and volunteer.
Harrison Lehman
Sub Chamber: Central Highlands. Show: Alpha Show Society
Harrison is based in Alpha and works within a family beef cattle operation holding a Certificate III in Agriculture.
Originally from Inverell, New South Wales, Harrison moved to Alpha to accept a managers role at a large property in the area.
The captain of Alpha's rugby league team, Harrison also holds the position of vice president of the Alpha Rodeo and Campdraft Committee.
Together with his partner, he organised the Stockman's Challenge at the Alpha Show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.