There was another strong yarding for this fortnight's fat and store sale at Monto with cattle drawn from local areas as well as the Boyne Valley, Banana, Eidsvold and Thangool.
Agents reported a quality yarding of feeder and weaner steers and heifers with a fully firm to dearer market across the board.
Braford cross cows sold to 231.2c/kg at 623kg to return $1442.11.
Santa cross cows sold to 237.2c at 530kg to return $1257.16.
Brangus heifers sold to 258.2c at 440kg to return $1136.08.
Charbray steers sold to 359.2c at 222kg to return $799.91.
Charolais cross steers sold to 362.2c at 205kg to return $742.51.
Santa steers sold to 346.2c at 279kg to return $966.70.
Brahman cross steers sold to 312.2c at 192kg to return $602.10. Another pen also sold to 290.2c at 213kg to return $620.58.
Santa steers sold to 338.2c at 210kg to return $713.04.
Charolais cross Cows and calves sold to $1,350.
Brangus heifers sold to 260.2c at 408kg to return $1062.48.
Charolais heifers sold to 258.2c at 335kg to return $864.97.
Charbray heifers sold to 258.2c at 306kg to return $791.81.
Droughtmaster cross heifers sold to 240.2c at 222kg to return $534.44.
Angus heifers sold to 248.2c at 300kg to return $744.60.
Droughtmaster steers sold to 298.2c at 520kg to return $1550.64.
Crossbred steers sold to 307.2c at 595kg to return $1827.84.
Brahman bull sold to 259.2c at 790kg to return $2047.68.
