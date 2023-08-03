Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Charolais cross weaner steers make 362c/$742 at Monto

August 3 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Jenkins sold Charolais heifers to 258.2c/kg at 335kg to return $864.97. Picture supplied by KellCo Rural Agencies
Ben Jenkins sold Charolais heifers to 258.2c/kg at 335kg to return $864.97. Picture supplied by KellCo Rural Agencies


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.