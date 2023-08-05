Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

NSW bulls perform in crossbred herd at Eidsvold

August 5 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoff Hartwig uses Angus bulls in a large crossbreeding operation based at Eidsvold. Picture by Lucy Kinbacher
Geoff Hartwig uses Angus bulls in a large crossbreeding operation based at Eidsvold. Picture by Lucy Kinbacher

USING Angus genetics in a crossbred herd is lifting carcase quality, improving on-farm production and increasing marketing options for the Hartwig family at Eidsvold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.