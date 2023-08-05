USING Angus genetics in a crossbred herd is lifting carcase quality, improving on-farm production and increasing marketing options for the Hartwig family at Eidsvold.
Geoff and Leanne Hartwig run about 1000 cows, with a predominantly Droughtmaster/Hereford cross herd at Calrossie, Eidsvold, a pure Hereford herd at nearby property Cracow, and a terminal herd of high Bos Indicus content breeders on a third block at Barcaldine.
While the mix of breeds is giving them hybrid vigour in the progeny, it's also allowing them to suitably stock their three very different properties.
"Calrossie is very marginal breeder country so that's why we need the Bos Indicus influence, so we run the crossbred herd there," Mr Hartwig said.
"We're also maintaining a straight Hereford herd to periodically put Hereford bulls over to get replacement heifers, but in the crossbred herd we run Hereford, Angus and some red Droughtmaster bulls.
"The higher content Bos Indicus heifers go to our Barcaldine block and out there they're joined to Angus bulls and some Charolais bulls, and every calf born out there is terminal - all steers and heifers are sold."
Angus bulls have been used for many years, but the family had stuck with Queensland studs until a few years ago.
"My dad was using black bulls here for many years to breed black baldies, but in those days it was pretty hard to buy Angus bulls," Mr Hartwig said.
"In the past we've used Queensland studs but of course they buy sires off each other and we'd been using them for 40 years.
"Buying Cascade bulls has been as good as crossbreeding for us with new genetics.
"The outside genetics made a huge improvement in the first drop of heifers.
"We had a pretty good type but they were getting a bit tight, a bit harder, which we don't want - we want length, stretch and softness."
Type is the priority for the Hartwigs when selecting bulls.
"They've still got to have the growth, eye muscle, length and frame, but I think people get a bit carried away with numbers and don't select on type, but I want to make sure each bull is a good fit for my cows."
There hasn't been any issue with the Cascade bulls coming from Currabubula, NSW, as Mr Hartwig has managed them well to make sure they handle the change in climate.
"With the southern bulls, in the first season we try to just give them three months' work then spell them in buffel country to let them grow and mature," he said.
"We got sent to Cascade by another fella up this way and they looked like the right article and you don't know how they're going to work until they've been there a few years, but they've certainly adapted to this climate.
"The main issue is with ticks, but we just have to manage them, and when we're selecting replacement heifers that's a big part of our selection, because by joining, you'll have an idea of how they'll handle them."
As they don't seasonally mate, the Hartwigs are turning off cattle throughout the year, with the market depending on the season and premiums available.
"In this harder country sometimes we'll send them as weaners, but we can also background them on buffel for feedlots on the Darling Downs," Mr Hartwig said.
"The black cattle always get a premium, and some of the feedlots now pay a second premium for Hereford and Charolais cattle. .
"We try to get them to 450 to 480 kilograms and amazingly we've sold most of our steers at milk teeth, about 18 to 20 months.
"When we changed over from grass fattening to feeder steers, if you told me we'd get them off that young at those weights, I wouldn't have believed you.
"That's all in the crossbreeding, our genetics selection, and looking after our cattle. It was a major operational change to go from bullocks to feeder steers because those bullocks were three years old, and because we're turning them off quicker now we needed to have a lot more breeders."
While they've lifted numbers, they're still running at a low stocking rate.
Calrossie breeders are on native grasses, and the Cracow and Barcaldine herds are on better country with introduced buffel and improved pastures.
"We're still recovering from the really bad eight-year drought so we've been rotating them around paddocks and letting them recover, especially at the Barcaldine block.
"In January this year we got 11 inches (275 millimetres) of rain, beautifully spaced out, and because we looked after it for 12 months before that rain and were understocked, it's recovered well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.