Central Burnett beef producer, Wes Radke, believes in keeping his quality up as much as he can afford to.
Located about 60 kilometres south of Mundubbera, Mr Radke and wife Vicki operate their three property aggregation totalling 1536 hectares, with two in the Monogorilby area and one at West Boondoomba.
Mr Radke said they also owned the grazing rights to a 1844ha forestry block, Ginger Creek, Brovinia, about 12km from his property, Home.
We like to keep a good line of consistent cattle and something that's profitable, as that's the name of the game- Wes Radke, Mundubbera
The Radke's purchased last year's top priced bull at the inaugural Aussie Angus and Brangus bull sale at Kingaroy, taking home the 19-month old son of Te Mania Emperor E343, Ruby Ridge Silver S5, for $24,000.
"I liked the sire line of that bull, and we put him over our Angus and Brangus cows. We are just starting to get calves on the ground from him, which are looking very good," he said.
Mr Radke said he had bought a couple of very good bulls from the Plowman family's Ruby Ridge Angus stud at Kingaroy, and has been very happy with their progeny.
"We have also purchased bulls from Banquet Angus in Victoria in the past, but we are only a little show so we don't need to buy bulls every year," he said.
Running 200-250 breeding cows, Mr Radke said they grew out feeder steers to about 18 months old, with feeder heifers much the same.
"Then we keep our own replacement breeder heifers. We started yearling mating about 4-5 years ago on the better grass country, and on our forest country we still breed heifers at two years old," he said.
"We just manage the state forest country and harvest the calves off it each year. That leased country is our breeding paddock, where we run a Santa Gertrudis/Simmental crossbred herd, and we run our Angus and SG bulls here at Home, but we are shifting more towards the Angus, for a British/European cross.
"The productivity you get from crossbreeding is very good. They are a good article to go to the meatworks or feedlots, and are very easy to market as well as commanding a bit of a premium for the British/Euro cross. We like to keep a good line of consistent cattle and something that's profitable, as that's the name of the game."
