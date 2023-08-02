Requirements for wind farm developments set for review

A review of the requirements for wind farm developments in Queensland is underway.
According to Deputy Premier Steven Miles, the review of the Wind Farm Code and its accompanying guidelines are aimed at building greater community and industry confidence in clean energy projects.
State Code 23 already includes requirements aimed at ensuring wind farms are designed and operated to minimise adverse impacts on the natural environment, ecological processes, visual amenity, air services, transport networks and noise levels.
The code and accompanying guidelines will be reviewed to:
The State Code guideline will be amended to reflect these changes and to provide clarity on how to frame and support applications, to align with the code.
Under Queensland's current planning laws, the state government already assesses all wind farm applications through its State Assessment and Referral Agency.
SARA has assessed and approved a number of wind farms in Queensland in recent years, but the rollout of the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan means more opportunities are being presented than ever before.
Mr Miles said to support the investment and economic growth being unlocked by the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan, clear and predictable regulatory frameworks were needed.
"The Palaszczuk government committed to a review of the planning framework for renewable energy development and we are delivering on it," he said.
"We have listened to the community, and worked with other government agencies, local councils and stakeholders to establish the issues to be addressed in the review.
"Wind farms in Queensland already undergo a thorough assessment process.
"This review is designed to strengthen those protections for communities and the environment, while creating certainty and clarity for industry with clearer benchmarks for managing environmental and construction impacts."
Renewable Minister Mick de Brenni added that improving the co-existence of renewable energy projects with other land uses, in particular those with strong environmental and agricultural values, would benefit all parties.
The proposed changes are open for community consultation on Monday, August 7 and will be open until Monday, September 4.
