Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Yeppoon's Tropical Pines shares thoughts on pineapple value-adding for busy customers

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
August 6 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tropical Pines general manager Anthony Dobson. Tropical Pines packing shed in Yeppoon packages the largest volume of fresh pineapples in Australia. It packages and sends fruit from 15 growers between central and south-east Queensland. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
Tropical Pines general manager Anthony Dobson. Tropical Pines packing shed in Yeppoon packages the largest volume of fresh pineapples in Australia. It packages and sends fruit from 15 growers between central and south-east Queensland. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

Tropical Pines general manager Anthony Dobson believes the pineapple industry needs to innovate to sell more and cater to convenience-driven consumers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.