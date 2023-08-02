Weaner steers sell well at Silverdale

Agents reported the market was noticeable dearer for all descriptions at Silverdale this week.
Export and slaughter cattle rose 10-15 cents across the board. There were not a lot of heavy feeders on offer, although the steers on hand sold to competitive rates. Weaner steers met with a strong panel of buyers and sold well.
RPS Pty Ltd sold Droughtmaster heavy cows for 223c or $1540 and Santa light feeder steers for 333c or $1058.
D and L Gelhaar sold Charbray cows for 225c or $1532, Brahman bulls for 258c or $2065 and Charbray heavy heifers for 257c or $1402.
Friesian dairy cull cows from D and D Abraham sold for 201c or $1400.
Keanbah Partnership sold Charolais cross heavy feeder steers for308c or $1600.
Brangus yearling mickeys from J Burnz sold for 240c or $877.
L King sold Hereford cross grain assist 6-tooth steers for 276c or $1665.
B and B McKiernan sold Angus feeder heifers for 272c or $1001.
Charbray weaner heifers from Normanby Past Co sold for 223c or $598.
TJ and NR O'Donoghue sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for 340c or $840.
Santa light weaner steers from Boyanda sold for 358c or $754.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.