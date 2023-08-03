Last Sunday's Picnic at the Polo event, hosted by the Downs Polo Club as part of their Downs Shield polo tournament welcomed record crowds to the Clifton Recreation Grounds.
Unseasonably warm weather set a glorious tone for the day that saw families and friends take their spot on a packed-out sideline at the polo to watch local and visiting teams battle it out for the top spot. Sixteen teams played across four grades of polo in last weekend's 50th annual Downs Shield polo tournament.
The Picnic at the Polo event is hosted alongside the Downs Shield inviting spectators from across the Darling Downs to pack a picnic and enjoy the equine sporting action. The day was packed full of action including eight polo games running across two fields, a divot stomp, and Ladies Fashions on the Field.
Story and pictures by Jessica Rea
