Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Record crowds flock to Downs Polo Club's Picnic at the Polo

Linda Mantova
By Linda Mantova
August 3 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last Sunday's Picnic at the Polo event, hosted by the Downs Polo Club as part of their Downs Shield polo tournament welcomed record crowds to the Clifton Recreation Grounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Mantova

Linda Mantova

Journalist

Ag Features and Special Publications

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.