After the success of last year's inaugural Aussie Angus and Brangus Bull sale at the Coolabunia saleyards, astute buyers are invited to the 2nd annual sale which is taking place on Saturday, August 19, at the same venue.
Conducted by Aussie Land and Livestock agents at Kingaroy, this year's bull sale has attracted eleven vendors from Boonah to Gympie, who are offering a quality draft of 37 Angus and 20 Brangus sires for auction from 11am.
Aussie Land and Livestock junior livestock agent, Chloe Plowman, said the sale was originally borne out of a desire to hold an Angus and Brangus sale in the Kingaroy region, after the cessation of a multi breed sale in 2017.
"A need was identified in the area for a black bull sale, and it brings the Brangus content into the South Burnett region," Ms Plowman said.
"The demand for black cattle is very strong, and all the Angus bulls are local to the Coolabunia/Kingaroy area," she said.
"Last year we had bulls sell locally and return back down to the Toogoolawah area, as well as Mundubbera, Proston, and Dalby. Obviously everyone needs a bull for the next season and we are still hoping the market will remain strong.
"Our team of agents have been on-property for inspections to ensure we maintain a high quality for the sale."
This year vendors include:
Angus - Darren and Karen Plowman, Ruby Ridge Angus stud, Kingaroy, who have 26 quality young sires in the draft; Mark and Kayleen Freeman, Karnahla Angus, who have eight bulls on offer; and Kingaroy State High School's Palyah Angus stud which has three bulls in the catalogue.
Brangus - John and Alison Bell, Inavale Brangus stud, Boonah, have four bulls in the sale; David and Robyn Gnech, Miltopp stud, Milbong, also have four bulls on offer; Shane and Linet Pincott, Pineview stud, Maidenwell, with two quality sires; Rodney and Karen Johannesen, Folkslee, Brooweena, with two bulls; Jayne and Tammie Robinson, Three Hearts, Toogoolawah, two bulls; Julie Sheehan and Jason Jeynes, Kraken, Dalma, two bulls; Dennis and Ryan Jackson, Stutzview, Owanyilla, two bulls; and Brent and Holly Hanson, BH Bindaree, Crownthorpe, with two bulls for sale.
All bulls will be available for inspection on Friday, August 18, at the Coolabunia yards, and paddock inspections can be arranged prior to the sale by contacting Aussie Land and Livestock on 07 4162 2233.
Supplementary data will also be available from Friday, and the auction will be live-streamed by Elite Livestock Auctions. Free delivery is available to major selling centres, and a complimentary morning tea and barbecue lunch will be served.
