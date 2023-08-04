Brangus - John and Alison Bell, Inavale Brangus stud, Boonah, have four bulls in the sale; David and Robyn Gnech, Miltopp stud, Milbong, also have four bulls on offer; Shane and Linet Pincott, Pineview stud, Maidenwell, with two quality sires; Rodney and Karen Johannesen, Folkslee, Brooweena, with two bulls; Jayne and Tammie Robinson, Three Hearts, Toogoolawah, two bulls; Julie Sheehan and Jason Jeynes, Kraken, Dalma, two bulls; Dennis and Ryan Jackson, Stutzview, Owanyilla, two bulls; and Brent and Holly Hanson, BH Bindaree, Crownthorpe, with two bulls for sale.