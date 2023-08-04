Queensland Country Life
Top line-up of vendors return for 2nd Aussie Angus and Brangus bull sale

By Linda Mantova
August 5 2023 - 6:00am
Aussie Land and Livestock junior livestock agent, Chloe Plowman, in action during last year's inaugural Aussie Angus and Brangus bull sale held at the Coolabunia saleyards, Kingaroy. Picture supplied
After the success of last year's inaugural Aussie Angus and Brangus Bull sale at the Coolabunia saleyards, astute buyers are invited to the 2nd annual sale which is taking place on Saturday, August 19, at the same venue.

