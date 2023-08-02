Queensland Country Life
Mentors announced for 2023-24 Graeme Acton Beef Connections Program

Updated August 2 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
ACC CEO Anthony Lee has been announced as one of the mentors participating in the 2023-2024 Graeme Acton Beef Connections Program. Picture: Supplied
ACC CEO Anthony Lee has been announced as one of the mentors participating in the 2023-2024 Graeme Acton Beef Connections Program. Picture: Supplied

Beef Australia has announced the participation of respected industry leaders as mentors in its highly competitive 2023-2024 Graeme Acton Beef Connections Program.

