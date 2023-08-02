Beef Australia has announced the participation of respected industry leaders as mentors in its highly competitive 2023-2024 Graeme Acton Beef Connections Program.
The Graeme Acton Beef Connections Program provides a unique mentoring experience for participants that supports the link between leadership theory and practice.
Beef Australia CEO Simon Irwin said the program aimed to foster growth and development within the sector by pairing emerging talents with experienced mentors who have achieved remarkable success in their careers.
"The Beef Connections Program was created in 2015 by the then Next Gen Committee to empower the next generation of beef industry leaders, providing them with invaluable guidance and insights from seasoned experts," Mr Irwin said.
"Through mentorship, participants gain access to a wealth of knowledge, networking opportunities, personal growth and of course a deeper understanding of the beef industry.
"One such distinguished mentor is Mr. Anthony Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Australian Country Choice, a prominent figure in the Australian beef industry.
"Anthony's vast knowledge and experience in the beef industry makes him an ideal mentor for aspiring professionals seeking to make their mark in this competitive field.
"We are incredibly grateful to all the mentors who have generously offered their time and expertise to support emerging talent.
"Their involvement demonstrates the unity and strength of the Australian beef community, and we are confident that these mentorship relationships will create a positive impact on our participants' professional growth.
The following mentors will be involved in the 2023-24 program:
When asked about his involvement in the program, Mr Lee expressed his excitement and passion for nurturing young talent in the beef industry.
"I am honoured to be a part of the program and contribute to the growth of our industry's future leaders," he said.
"Mentoring young professionals allows us to share our experiences, challenges, and successes, giving them a solid foundation to build upon.
"The beef sector is dynamic and continually evolving so I look forward to working with my mentee, Xavier McCluskey, as we exchange ideas, innovations, leadership learnings and industry best practices".
Program Mentee Xavier McCluskey said he's extremely excited to have Mr Anthony Lee as his mentor.
"I can't wait to learn from his industry experience and see how he approaches problem-solving," he said.
"We have a shared passion for educating students and the importance that food and fibre is taught in our classrooms."
The Graeme Acton Beef Connections Program officially commenced in May 2023, and will conclude in May 2024 at Beef Australia 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.