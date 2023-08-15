Quality Wagyu genetics up for auction

Gateway Farms offers 59 Wagyu lots at 2023 auction

Gateway Farms' entire operation is underpinned by rigorous research and in-depth knowledge. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Gateway Farms Wagyu.



THE second annual Gateway Farms Prestige Wagyu Auction will be one not to miss with a top line up of 45 full blood heifers and 24 full blood and 10 polled bulls on offer.

Set to kick off at 10am on September 19, the auction will once again be held on-property in the stunning mid-coast region of New South Wales at Gloucester.

With 10 top polled hand-picked bulls for sale.

"We have a lot of faith in the polled breed and have spent the past eight years breeding polled Wagyu out of our full blood herd," Gateway Farms Carl Erasmus said.

"Gateway has established a great genetic pool in our polled Wagyu and have managed to push the marbling and EMI to new heights.

"These polled bulls don't stand back for any full-blooded bull and are opening a new era in the polled Wagyu."

Over the past couple of years, Gateway Farms have focused heavily on genetics, producing high quality calves out of their We Pack bred sire FP00011.

"This bull has an amazing pedigree with Sumo Cattle Co Michifuku F154 as his sire and World K's Michifuku as his grand sire on the paternal side.

"No one can dispute the proven genetics in this bull and we have seen it in his calves."

The team at Gateway Farms believe diversity of genetics plays an integral role in producing world-class breeds. Picture supplied

In preparation for the 2023 sale, Mr Erasmus said the stud used FP00011 over their top Gateway cows to produce bulls and heifers that can be used across elite sires and dams in Australia.

"This creates the opportunity to breed incredible calves with these bulls and heifers," he said.

"We also put great effort into bringing milk into our herd and will offer some of these heifers in this sale."

The team at Gateway Farms are extremely pleased with the quality of the progeny and have eliminated calves from the sale catalogue which don't reflect the best of the breed.

"All the calves are broken in and then put on our feeding program to round them off for sale," Mr Erasmus said.

"It is very important for us to get the weights up and the calves to a point where they are easily manageable.

"If this foundation has been laid it makes a big difference in managing the cattle in years to come."

Quality Wagyu genetics up for auction

Mr Erasmus said Gateway Farms has spared no expense to breed some of the absolute best Wagyu genetics out of the top breeders Australia has to offer.

"We have very selectively mixed the genetics to diversify the breed in Australia [and] are very confident in the calves we produce."

Gateway Farms will be hosting a barbecue on September 18 for all those interested to come along and meet the team and view the cattle prior to the auction.

For more information and to register for a catalogue and Barbecue, click here.

