Cotton growers and industry professionals have descended on Toowoomba for the biennial Cotton Collective event.
Held from August 1 to 3, delegates toured Darling Downs cropping businesses before hearing from industry experts during conference sessions.
There was also plenty to see in the trade hall, including all the latest gadgets and equipment on display.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
