Brookstead farmers, Johannes and Scarlett Roellgen from Tyunga Farms, Brookstead have been named the 2023 Bayer Cotton Growers of the Year.
The announcement was made at the cotton industry's Cotton Collective Awards dinner at the Empire Theatre in Toowoomba on Wednesday evening.
Johannes and Scarlett have been growing cotton continuously on their farm for 29 years and this year produced 1100 hectares of both irrigated and dryland cotton.
Despite the challenges of drought and floods over the years they have consistently improved their yields.
The Roellgen's are passionate about reducing chemical use on their farm through the application of feedlot manure and insect pest management.
They have also increased their water efficiency through laser levelling of their fields to improve flood irrigation, while investing in lateral move over the top irrigators to further enhance water effectiveness.
Johannes thanked his Toowoomba-based agronomist Matthew Holding for helping to drive efficiencies and for bringing together a local group of farmers who have reduced their combined nitrogen applications 40 per cent lower than the industry average.
Queensland Country Life will have a full report to come.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.