A contingent of 10 young women will travel to Brisbane next week for the finals of the 2023 Queensland Country Life Showgirl Awards.
The awards allow all women across Queensland, between the ages of 18 and 28, to act as a voice and representative for their local agricultural show.
This year the winner will be named on Friday evening (August 11) at a celebration dinner at The View.
Meet this year's finalists below:
Elizabeth Neal, 24, Longreach Show Society
Central & North West Queensland Sub Chamber
Occupation/Education: I am currently studying business with a management major through the University of New England, whilst working as an executive assistant to the CEO and Mayor of the Longreach Regional Council.
Volunteer/Community involvement: For the past three years I have been on the committee for the Longreach Flyers Ball which raises money for the Royal Flying Doctors and the Longreach School of Distance Education. This year I was elected the position of vice president to the Longreach Flyers Ball. I am also a member of the Longreach Show Society.
Unique fact: I am an active member of the Longreach Pottery.
Can you tell us about your experience participating in Agricultural Shows? What motivated you to get involved?
Motivated by my positive previous experience on the Longreach Flyers Ball Committee, I couldn't resist the offer to join the Longreach Show Committee when the show's president reached out to me at the beginning of the year. By competing for Longreach Showgirl for 2023 I have gained experience in public speaking and being an advocate for the social benefits of the show including the educational, and cultural experiences provided.
As an ambassador for agricultural shows how would you promote their value and encourage more individuals to participate in them?
I will use the opportunity to promote the importance of agriculture to the wider community ensuring our shows remain a multi-faceted community event which boosts the local economy. I will use the opportunity to be a positive role model to young people in the community by engaging with them and spreading awareness for the different opportunities that the Show Movement has to offer.
If you could write the headline to your life story in just four words what would they be and why?
"Take that first step". I believe that once you gain enough courage to take the first step everything else will eventually fall into place.
What do you want to see change in your town in the next 10 years?
In the next 10 years I would like to see an agricultural training facility reinvented in the Longreach Region with the capacity to evolve into a rural University.
What do you think is the biggest improvement that could be made to agricultural shows in QLD?
An improvement that could be made would be for the agricultural shows to work with the Tourism and Events QLD to have the show dates advertised in magazines and on their website to promote more visitation and awareness for each agricultural show.
Casey Cleary, 20, Mount Perry Show Society
Burnett Sub Chamber
Occupation/Education: I am currently in my final year of a Bachelor of Nursing with Central Queensland University. I have recently moved to the Sunshine Coast to take up the opportunity of working as an assistant in nursing in order to further my education and experience.
Volunteer/Community Involvement: I am a member of the Mount Perry Show Society and have volunteered and been a steward at the Mount Perry Show for approximately nine years in a range of areas.
Unique fact: I enjoy slalom water skiing.
Can you tell us about your experience participating in Agricultural Shows? What motivated you to get involved?
Ever since I can remember I have attended and volunteered in many ways at our local shows. In particular at the Mount Perry Show I have assisted in set up, pack up, sold bar tickets and have been a steward in the pavilion and secretary office. My family has a deep connection with country shows.
As an ambassador for agricultural shows how would you promote their value and encourage more individuals to participate in them?
A few things I would do to promote the value of agriculture shows and encourage individuals to participate would be to highlight the educational aspect by emphasizing that agriculture shows provide a unique opportunity for people to learn hands on learning experiences about various aspects of agriculture, including livestock breeding, crop cultivation and sustainable farming practices as well as highlighting the economic benefits that agriculture shows bring to local communities. I would emphasize that country shows support local businesses, bring people together, create job opportunities, and contribute to the overall growth of the agricultural sector.
If you could write the headline to your life story in just four words what would they be and why?
Community, health-care, family and agriculture.
What do you want to see change in your town in the next 10 years?
Mt Perry has a heath centre and a small age facility already, however, due to its location and beautiful setting I think it would be a fantastic location for an aged care facility with additional medical practices to support this. I believe it would then attract additional investment in the town and would create more jobs in the community.
What do you think is the biggest improvement that could be made to agricultural shows in QLD?
Keeping the shows affordable is important. The affordability to attend is important so people from all walks of life are able to attend, can enjoy the show and continue to learn about the importance of agriculture.
Jessie Gofton, 24, Ingham Show Society
North Queensland Sub Chamber
Occupation/Education: Having completed a Bachelor of Business, majoring in accounting and financial management, I am currently working as an accountant at a local firm in Ingham, whilst completing my certified practicing accountant studies.
Volunteer/Community involvement: I am currently treasurer for the Ingham Sugar City Rodeo Committee and the treasurer for my local Rural Fire Brigade. I am also a proud member of the Ingham Show committee.
Unique fact: I thoroughly enjoy a good game of chess.
Can you tell us about your experience participating in Agricultural Shows? What motivated you to get involved?
One of my earliest memories of my local show is when I was given the opportunity to lead a young heifer in the cattle judging section. Over the years, I competed across many sections of the show. After moving away to complete my studies, I returned home I was reminded of the need to keep the show movement alive and decided to become a committee member.
As an ambassador for agricultural shows how would you promote their value and encourage more individuals to participate in them?
As an ambassador, I can engage with a vast range of people through speaking out about the value of agricultural shows and how they contribute to our society, and encouraging more people to participate in their local shows. I also believe that I could do my part to help ensure that every agricultural show has a novelty event, whether it is a classic farmers challenge, a working dog challenge, fruit packing challenge, or something similar.
If you could write the headline to your life story in just four words what would they be and why?
"The Road To Fulfillment". My life story to date has been one big incredible journey, and when I think of a journey I typically associate it with a path or a road, usually with a destination in mind.
In your view how can agricultural shows contribute to raising awareness and educating the public about the importance of agriculture and its role in our society?
I believe that our shows do showcase local agricultural industries well, but that they could improve on educating the general public about those relevant agricultural industries, and their roles in our society. One way this could be done is at their event, to have an educational information board or static presentation to accompany each agricultural exhibit at the show. Another way to raise awareness and educate the general public is through their social media presence. Not everyone attends their local show, but everyone has access to social media and can view any educational snippets or resources provided that way.
What do you want to see change in your town in the next 10 years?
I would love to see a significant investment in our local tourism industry. Growth in our tourism industry has the potential to unlock enormous benefits to our economy, as tourists spend money in a range of different business, the majority of which are locally owned and operated in Ingham. I also believe that if our tourism industry grows, so does our potential to increase awareness of and showcase our rich and diverse local agricultural industries to a larger audience.
What do you think is the biggest improvement that could be made to agricultural shows in QLD?
I believe that there is a significant demographic who do not attend their local agricultural shows due to a financial/monetary concern. I would love to see free entry to agricultural shows in Queensland. I believe this would allow many more people to feel more comfortable coming to their local shows, and experiencing everything that an agricultural show has to offer. I know that for many show committees, the ticket/gate takings are an essential revenue stream, however, I would like to see a separate form of grant funding or a subsidy that enables agricultural shows to offer free entry to their events.
Olivia Harrison, 23, Toogoolawah Show Society
West Moreton & Brisbane Valley Sub Chamber
Occupation/Education: I currently work as a livestock administrator and accounts clerk for Teys' Condamine feedlot, in addition to working as a bookkeeper for a beef enterprise.
Volunteer/Community Involvement: I love to announce at camp drafts between my runs and competing in Stockhorse classes at shows.
Unique fact: I used to compete in whip cracking competitions all over Queensland including the Ekka.
Can you tell us about your experience participating in Agricultural Shows? What motivated you to get involved?
I grew up in Proston and my whole family would attend the show every year so my passion grew from a young age. I have always loved competing on my horses in the ring and have also competed in whip cracking competitions at shows throughout QLD and at the Ekka.
As an ambassador for agricultural shows how would you promote their value and encourage more individuals to participate in them?
I think there is significant value in word of mouth promotion. If we as ambassadors collectively promote Agricultural Shows when having conversations with people from all different walks of life, we will see more participants and entries into our community shows.
If you could write the headline to your life story in just four words what would they be and why?
"Living my best life". I am so lucky to get to live and work in rural Queensland. My job allows me the flexibility to spend weekends campdrafting with my family and travelling around to different events.
What do you want to see change in your town in the next 10 years?
I think Toogoolawah is a great little town! They have a strong community and a very well run show. As long as there is continued support, there is nothing that needs to be changed.
What do you think is the biggest improvement that could be made to agricultural shows in QLD?
Ag shows, particularly in QLD, are great. The ideas behind these shows has stood the test of time for a reason. I believe we should embrace the power of these social outings and strengthen our Shows by working on increasing both attendance to our Shows and our Volunteer base.
Elly Close, 19, Crows Nest Show Society
Darling Downs Sub Chamber
Occupation/Education: I am currently studying a dual degree in business, majoring in management and leadership, and animal science externally whilst working as a receptionist at Black Toyota Oakey.
Volunteer/Community Involvement: I enjoy helping at working bees, attending show meetings and helping out at other local shows.
Unique fact: My name is not actually Elly it is Ell which is Danish.
Can you tell us about your experience participating in Agricultural Shows? What motivated you to get involved?
I have been participating, attending, helping and competing at local shows since I was a young child. My family has always been involved with the local show societies for many years and so I was kind of born into it. I am motivated to get involved as there's nothing better than the feeling of watching something you have put a lot of hard work into succeed, and I am passionate about continuing the tradition of Shows by getting more youth involved.
As an ambassador for agricultural shows how would you promote their value and encourage more individuals to participate in them?
I would promote the value of agricultural shows by holding events that show the process it takes to get 'things' show ready (the beginnings of growing flowers, wheat, veggies etc, the raising of cattle, pigs, sheep etc) and how they have an impact on everyone's daily life.
What do you want to see change in your town in the next 10 years?
More involvement from our youth and more initiatives to attract youth to our town. This is because our town has an ageing community and currently there isn't a large focus on the succession of our community, especially within the agricultural, horticultural & industrial sector of our community.
What do you think is the biggest improvement that could be made to agricultural shows in QLD?
Encouragement and support of youth and the next generation becoming involved as many show societies are ageing and some provide little support for those wanting to become involved.
Emma Franz, 24, Nanango Show Society
South Burnett Sub Chamber
Occupation/Education: I work as the meat language coordinator at Nolan Meats in Gympie, where I am responsible for animal welfare both for the abattoir and feedlot.
Volunteer/Community involvement: I am member of our local QCWA Elgin Vale where we do catering for many local events and provide support to the community. For the past two years I have been the coordinator of the Gympie Carcass Classic, which is a carcase competition for surrounding areas.
Unique fact: I can judge cattle and recognise animal traits.
Can you tell us about your experience participating in Agricultural Shows? What motivated you to get involved?
From a young age I participated in young judges and paraders at many local shows. I have recently attended many shows either judging prime cattle and led steer competitions. I have attended Ekka both through my work for stud cattle entities and through judging the led steers on the hook. I was motivated to be able to give back to producers my knowledge of what I have learnt from my working experiences. The social/networking of local shows is an aspect that I truly am passionate about.
As an ambassador for agricultural shows how would you promote their value and encourage more individuals to participate in them?
I believe there needs to be greater awareness about what is involved in Agricultural Shows and the value that is gained by supporting local through your show. I would like to support up and coming leaders by sharing my knowledge on the journey.
If you could write the headline to your life story in just four words what would they be and why?
"Drive, passion, determination, dedicated". I am a very driven person who has a passion for anything that I put my mind to. I am determined to do well in all things I am involved in. Dedication is the key to success in anything life has to throw at you.
What do you want to see change in your town in the next 10 years?
I would like to see more local businesses supporting each other and improved community facilities and health services.
What do you think is the biggest improvement that could be made to agricultural shows in QLD?
More acknowledgement of winners in all areas of Agriculture Shows as I believe it is important to demonstrate the value of supporting local.
Lillian Lawrence, 18, Clermont Show Society
Central Highlands Sub Chamber
Occupation/Education: I am currently studying a Bachelor of Science majoring in animal studies and plant agriculture studies externally through the University of Southern Queensland. I am also working as a governess on a cattle property near my hometown of Clermont.
Volunteer/Community involvement: My most significant community involvement is my position on the board of the Clermont Branch of the Country Education Fund, which works to financially support rurally challenged youth to complete their education.
Unique fact: I took up modelling with the LA Modelling Company at the Yeppoon Show in 2022.
Can you tell us about your experience participating in Agricultural Shows? What motivated you to get involved?
Growing up, I lived on several remote cattle stations, and we rarely went into town, so my favourite time of year was when we went into visit the show. As I got older, I started to become involved in the cattle judging, as well as public speaking and poetry competitions held at the shows.
As an ambassador for agricultural shows how would you promote their value and encourage more individuals to participate in them?
My firm belief is that education is the root of all solutions and a great way to advocateI would love to be an ambassador for the shows at our schools and highschools, were I can educate our youth on the industry and encourage them to become involved in the many activities that are featured at our shows.
If you could write the headline to your life story in just four words what would they be and why?
"Showed up in boots". Growing up on remote cattle stations as the eldest of four daughters, both my sisters and myself have certainly never been shy of helping dad out at work, and its safe to say we LIVED in our boots. To work, to town, to rodeos, to campdrafts, to races, no matter the event, boots.
What do you want to see change in your town in the next 10 years?
I would love to see our hospital and medical care improve in Clermont in the next 10 years. I would also like to see changes to the public highschool, primarily in the senior care, which involves career education and guidance.
What do you think is the biggest improvement that could be made to agricultural shows in QLD?
I believe that it would significantly benefit small town agricultural shows if they were held on the weekend, and not during the week days.
Bethany McDonald, 19, Mudgeeraba Show Society
South East Queensland Sub Chamber
Occupation/Education: I am currently employed as a student assist officer within Southern Cross University and have completed a Diploma of Event Management through TAFE Queensland.
Volunteer/Community Involvement: I have been a part of the Mudgeeraba Show since I was young. For the past seven years, I have helped at every BBQ and Lion Club event that I can.
Unique fact: I absolutely love doing a little bit of marketing, such as posters, brochures and invitations.
Can you tell us about your experience participating in Agricultural Shows? What motivated you to get involved?
I was doing a Diploma of Event Management at TAFE Robina, and my amazing instructor had a relationship with the Mudgeeraba Show Society, and got me an internship assisting the Mudgeeraba Agricultural Show. I assisted with social media and planning the 2022 show's volunteers.
As an ambassador for agricultural shows how would you promote their value and encourage more individuals to participate in them?
I would like to promote agricultural shows in a manner which shares that they aren't only for people in the agricultural community, but for anyone that has a love for their local community and is eager to learn more!
If you could write the headline to your life story in just four words what would they be and why?
"Bethany the Busy Bee". I have always remembered being always busy, whether with school activities or helping the communities.
What do you want to see change in your town in the next 10 years?
I would love to see our public transport systems change, as we currently only have one main bus stop that connects us to other areas of the Gold Coast. Especially for the older generation that prefers public transport, we need to give them that access so they can visit their families or do their daily activities.
I would also love to see some development on the Mudgeeraba local sports and community centre, it is a perfect place where people can get together to enjoy their similar interests, and connect with each other.
What do you think is the biggest improvement that could be made to agricultural shows in QLD?
I would love it if we could use our amazing agricultural show community to share resources, and become more sustainable within each show. Because most of our shows are only one weekend in the year, we should be sharing resources. For example, sharing exit & toilet signs, accessible mats for our grounds which would allow people with walkers or wheelchairs to get to certain areas of the show.
Isabella Hanson, 21, Theodore Show Society
Central Queensland Sub Chamber
Occupation/Education: I am currently studying a Bachelor of Communication majoring in journalism and business communication externally through Griffith University, whilst working on my family's cattle property, freelance writing and helping Hewitt & Co as an editor and co-producer of the podcast 'From The Saddle'.
Volunteer/Community Involvement: I am the cattle steward for my local show and I am so pleased with the entries we had in exhibitors and junior competitors.
Unique fact: I was in the National Australian Choir in Sydney throughout high school.
Can you tell us about your experience participating in Agricultural Shows? What motivated you to get involved?
I've travelled to shows across Queensland and have attended both Ekka and Sydney Royal, competing at both a state and national level in junior competitions. This year I was the chief stud cattle steward at my local show in Theodore. Seeing the next generation of youth come through the ranks is what fuels my fire to stay involved with the agricultural show movement.
As an ambassador for agricultural shows how would you promote their value and encourage more individuals to participate in them?
I'm a big believer in showing rather than saying. I would rather show the value that agricultural shows have brought me and those around me than through methods of persuasion. In saying that, I think incentives always help to get that initial involvement and participation from new members - something as simple as 'first round on us at the bar' or 'smoko will be provided' can certainly attract participation.
If you could write the headline to your life story in just four words what would they be and why?
"An ambitious dancing cowgirl".
What do you want to see change in your town in the next 10 years?
I want to see a stronger union of younger members collaborating and getting involved within the community, ideally people around my age. It would also be amazing to have a psychologist, therapist or occupational therapist in Theodore because parents and members of the community often have to drive to either Rockhampton or Brisbane to seek those professionals which can then result in less frequent appointments and treatment than what they would otherwise receive if those services were available to them rurally.
What do you think is the biggest improvement that could be made to agricultural shows in QLD?
The relationship between entertainment providers and local communities. From what I've seen, entertainment providers don't give the little shows the same opportunity as bigger shows because they don't bring in as much revenue as the big shows. If there was some way to level the playing field and create the same opportunity for each agricultural show, I think that would help to strengthen agricultural shows in QLD.
Rebekah Miller, 24, St George Show Society
South West Queensland Sub Chamber
Occupation/Education: Having graduated with a Bachelor in Primary Education, I am now working as a year three teacher in St George.
Volunteer/Community Involvement: I have been on the state school's P&C for two years now as the secretary, which gives me a personal insight to how P&Cs contribute to schools through fundraising events.
Unique fact: I am a hopeless romantic and love a good rom-com movie or tv series.
Can you tell us about your experience participating in Agricultural Shows? What motivated you to get involved?
I believe it is important to get involved in the community when living in a small town. I am also a very determined person and was wanting to prove to myself and others that even the girl who used to be from the city can have an understanding of the country life. Based on this determination, I participated in my local show this year as the steward for junior creative arts as well as participated in cookery and handicraft.
As an ambassador for agricultural shows how would you promote their value and encourage more individuals to participate in them?
I would promote agricultural shows by being honest in that there is a commitment to making sure agricultural shows run smoothly but that when there is a sizeable team, that it's not as confronting. I would encourage people that if they are unsure of participating, that a smaller contribution they could make is being a steward/judge for a section of the show.
If you could write the headline to your life story in just four words what would they be and why?
"City to Country Teacher". The reason for these four words is because I do still have ties to Brisbane as my family and some friends are still there, but I have embraced the country lifestyle and loving every minute of it.
What do you want to see change in your town in the next 10 years?
A big issue at the moment is housing for our town and road conditions. I would love to see more families able to come to town because not only would there be more housing, but housing that is available for rent. I have lived all my life in rental properties, and they just open the door for families who cannot afford to buy a house. In terms of road conditions, while a big task, would be beneficial as people who live out on properties can come into town smoothly and safely without being concerned about new potholes or flooding. This would also attract new tourists to town because they may have a stigma that the "country roads" are not completely sealed in and are littered with potholes.
What do you think is the biggest improvement that could be made to agricultural shows in QLD?
I think the biggest improvement that could be made to agricultural shows in QLD is having both sides of the coin stories. While they may be confronting, people in the city have little to no idea about the trials and tribulations that the agriculture industry faces, coming from my own experience.
