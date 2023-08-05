A big issue at the moment is housing for our town and road conditions. I would love to see more families able to come to town because not only would there be more housing, but housing that is available for rent. I have lived all my life in rental properties, and they just open the door for families who cannot afford to buy a house. In terms of road conditions, while a big task, would be beneficial as people who live out on properties can come into town smoothly and safely without being concerned about new potholes or flooding. This would also attract new tourists to town because they may have a stigma that the "country roads" are not completely sealed in and are littered with potholes.