The state government has defended its track record on investing in training infrastructure for the agriculture sector across Queensland, following reports the number of graduates with agriculture qualifications has declined.
Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto was set put a Question on Notice to the Minister for Training and Skills Development Di Farmer MP during estimates this week seeking confirmation of how many students had successfully completed a Certificate III in Agriculture through TAFE Queensland.
In 2018, TAFE Queensland began taking over the delivery of the course from Queensland Agricultural Training Colleges.
On average only 50 students completed a Certificate III in Agriculture per year across the entire state, Mr Dametto claimed.
He said the figures were dismal considering the large economic benefit the agricultural industry returned to the Queensland economy.
"Without primary industries such as these, our state's economy would collapse, these industries deserve appropriate training to ensure the skilled workforce is there to carry them into the future," Mr Dametto said.
"Potential students and industry alike are in need of better local training options but many I speak to have simply given up on TAFE Queensland to resolve the training and skills shortage crisis in Queensland.
"In many cases, industry has stepped up to the plate and started to implement and run their own training programs to fill the skilled worker shortage."
Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner defended the commitment to attract, train and retain agriculture workers.
"The (state) government is investing $9.75 million in training infrastructure for the agriculture sector across Queensland over the current and previous financial years, including $3.4 million for an Agricultural Centre of Excellence in Bowen, $2 million for an Aquaculture Training Centre in Cannonvale, $3.35 million for a new Agriculture and Horticulture Centre in Bundaberg and $1 million for stage two of the Rural Centre of Excellence in Toowoomba," Mr Furner said.
"The government has also invested more than $4 million in rural jobs initiatives and programs to ensure primary producers can access the workers they need.
"Additionally, under the 2023-24 State Budget, more than $145 million in research and extension work is being overseen by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, jointly funded by the State Government and a range of industry and research partners."
Mr Furner said the government has also invested more than $4 million in rural jobs initiatives and programs to ensure primary producers can access the workers they need.
"Since 2016 the Queensland Agriculture Workforce Network and the Rural Jobs and Skills Alliance (RSJA) have assisted agribusinesses on more than 23,000 occasions, leading to more than 12,000 good jobs supported and 8,000 training and education outcomes," he said.
Central Queensland community-based organisation CHRRUP, has seen a rise in students wanting to participate in their practical training initiative program LEADAg, in the last two years.
LEADAg stands for leading, educating and developing the next generation of the agricultural workforce and will deliver hands-on, practical training supported by industry mentors to provide work ready skills.
After a successful program in 2022, LEADAg was inundated with 136 applications from students across the country earlier this year, who were keen to hone their skills and knowledge to become employment ready in the agricultural industries.
Agriculture Workforce Officer for Central Highlands and central west Queensland Meg McCosker, said their program has seen an increase in students interested in agricultural training.
"Last year we received 66 applications to attend the LEADAg pilot program and this year we received 135 applications from students across QLD, NSW & VIC," Ms McCosker said.
"This huge increase in applications shows that there is significant demand for ag training of any type, especially taking into consideration the LEADAg training program is primarily non-accredited."
LEADAg is funded by the Local Buying Foundation, SQNNSW Innovation Hub funded through the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund, and Queensland Agriculture Workforce Network, funded by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.
Ms McCosker said the new outline of the program had been well received from students, mentors, and organisers.
"All feel that the extended timeframe has allowed the students to spend more time understanding the basic knowledge and attaining the fundamental skills required in the industry," she said.
"We are committed to continuing the LEADAg program as it has given young people an opportunity to explore their interests and build networks in the ag industry.
"This however does require financial backing from industry, government, and community."
In regards to accredited courses, Ms McCosker said there was a lack of teachers that have an understanding of agriculture which makes it difficult to incorporate into their curriculum.
"This also translates to VET studies as schools simply do not have the resources available to support ag training," she said.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.