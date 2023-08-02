The Charters Towers Regional Council has assured producers live export orders to Vietnam will continue as usual despite news the Dalrymple quarantine facility was under suspension by Indonesian government officials.
As one of four impacted depots in Australia, a council spokesperson said they had been actively collaborating with all relevant agencies since it was informed of the LSD situation.
"The export of cattle to Indonesia from here has been put on hold, until we receive advice from the federal government regarding the appropriate time to resume exports to Indonesia," they said.
"We are actively working to implement rapid testing measures to facilitate the restoration of export cattle from Dalrymple Saleyards to Indonesia.
"In the meantime, we would like to reassure everyone that live exports to Vietnam are continuing as usual."
The spokesperson emphasised that the Dalrymple Saleyards was completely LSD-free, and there was no reason for Australian cattle producers to be concerned.
"We would like to clarify that the Dalrymple Saleyards are not closed or in the process of closing," they said.
"Our operations continue as usual to support the cattle industry and its stakeholders."
Townsville livestock agent Liam Kirkwood, Ray White Kirkwood Geaney, reflected this opinion and believed, based on the information he received from industry bodies, that livestock producers supplying cattle to the export market shouldn't worry.
"The last Indonesian shipment was marshalled out of Charters Towers to the Port of Townsville and sailed over the weekend," Mr Kirkwood said
"We have been notified by the Indonesian officials they will be accepted, but subject to scrutiny on arrival.
"All cattle marshalled at the Dalrymple Saleyards for this latest order were loaded and no cattle were left at the depot."
Mr Kirkwood said it was business as usual this week with the Vietnamese order released on Tuesday, for delivery in mid August.
He said further orders for Indonesia would normally be released in the next week or two.
"All we can do is wait to hear further from our Indonesian trading partners," he said
"This time lapse will give the Commonwealth officials enough time to undertake the testing protocol that will prove Australia is free of lumpy skin disease.
"The Commonwealth Department of Agriculture is doing everything it can for the Indonesia government and the management of LSD."
He said the testing should actually strengthen Australia's position in the Indonesian market, showing trading partners the Department of Agriculture was proactive in maintaining its LSD-free status.
Chairman of the Queensland Livestock Exporters Association, Greg Pankhurst, reaffirmed Australia did not have LSD and its monitoring and surveillance of disease was very robust.
"All cattle arriving in Indonesia are vaccinated and some cattle can react to the vaccine," he said.
"It is imperative Australia and Indonesia continue to build relationships to the benefit of both parties."
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.