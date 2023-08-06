Queensland Country Life
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Market transparency and competitiveness need to improve for agriculture

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
August 6 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Power imbalances must be addressed
Power imbalances must be addressed

Competition and transparency across markets is fundamental to the long-term prosperity of the Queensland agriculture sector. Agriculture is a good example of the role individual businesses can play to increase the economic dynamism and strengthening of regional, state and national economies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.