Power imbalances must be addressed

In July the ACCC then published its statement of concerns regarding the proposal including that the acquisition could lead to lessening competition for raw milk in the NSW market and give Coles the incentive and ability to frustrate competitor businesses at various points of the dairy supply chain. The ACCC also acknowledged concerns raised by submitters that this proposal would result in a major structural change as it would be the first time a supermarket had its own processing facilities and has called for further comment on this matter.