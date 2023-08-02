Steers reach 376c at Roma

A total of 7411 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 364c and averaged 326c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 376c and averaged 336c, steers 280-330kg reached 376c and averaged 342c, and steers 330-400kg reached 366c and averaged 338c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 346c and averaged 329c.
Wallangra Past Co, Wallangra, Wandoan, sold Angus steers to 376c, reaching $1195 to average $1110. The Angus cross heifers sold to 256c, reaching $711 to average $669.
Iwona Partnership, Iwona, Mitchell, sold Simmental cross steers to 374c, reaching $1324 to average $1131. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 310c, reaching $977 to average $758.
Raceview Past Co, Raceview, Charleville, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 370c, reaching $1530 to average $1271.
PJ and N Nichol, Sutton Veney, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 370c, reaching $955 to average $955.
Richland Hill Grazing Pty Ltd, Richland Hill, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 364c, reaching $978 to average $837. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 232c, reaching $501 to average $501.
AW and GWW Littleton, Gabel Park, Jackson, sold Angus cross steers to 356c, reaching $1102 to average $988.
Sandlewood Valley Partnership, Sandlewood Valley, Injune, sold Brangus steers to 356c, reaching $1088 to average $891.
EM Baker, Rosedale, Wandoan, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 354c, reaching $1275 to average $1049.
Dart Pastoral Co, Keen Gea, Torrens Creek, sold Charolais cross steers to 352c, reaching $1200 to average $1142.
Harland Family Trust, Coolibah, Roma, sold Angus steers to 352c, reaching $1031 to average $1008.
P and HA Sanderson, Mundalya, Yuleba, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 351c, reaching $1355 to average $1227.
RW and KE Thorne, Holmleigh, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 349c, reaching $1699 to average $1335.
LK, GJ and AK Lawson, Homeleigh, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 349c, reaching $940 to average $815. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 236c, reaching $586 to average $524.
AF and MF Douglas, Springfield, Mitchell, sold Droughtmaster steers to 348c, reaching $1139 to average $1084. The Droughtmaster cross cows sold to 238c, reaching $1510.
Yackatoon Grazing Co, Bayley Park, Wandoan, sold Droughtmaster steers to 342c, reaching $1458 to average $1387.
Karan Pearn sold Charolais cross steers to 341c, reaching $1658 to average $1632.
E J and C F Rolfe, Nindinna, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 340c, reaching $1025 to average $1025. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 254c, reaching $751 to average $751.
Est. J W Golden, Dragon Crest, Yuleba, sold Hereford steers to 339c, reaching $1413 to average $1329.
DW and CE Collinson, Gubbermunda, Roma, sold Angus steers to 332c, reaching $825 to average $748.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 238c and averaged 205c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 260c and averaged 229c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 310c, averaging 242c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 306c, averaging 265c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 308c, averaging 273c.
DR Joyce Family Trust, Balcarris, Taroom, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 308c, reaching $1307 to average $1182.
W and K Burton sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 295c, reaching $1304 to average $1241.
Ian R Andrews, Truwallun, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 291c, reaching $1030 to average $1030.
Kaynine Contracting sold Brangus heifers to 280c, reaching $1101 to average $1094.
Cormack Clan Pty Ltd, Chrystalbrook, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross heifers to 270c, reaching $1341 to average $1151.
Sand Country Beef Pty Ltd, The Plains, Injune, sold Angus cross heifers to 254c, reaching $703 to average $656.
Boxvale Cattle Co, Boxvale, Taroom, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 238c, reaching $673 to average $551.
Cows 330-400kg reached 210c and averaged 153c, cows 400-500kg topped at 240c, averaging 194c, cows 500-600kg topped at 250c, averaging 216c, and cows over 600kg topped at 238c, averaging 228c.
PD and JL Fisher, Quilberry, Charleville, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 236c, reaching $1686 to average $1553.
Institutional Investments, Struan, Roma, sold Brangus cross cows to 236c, reaching $1483 to average $1128.
MP and CA Stafford, Cooinda, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross cows to 236c, reaching $1364 to average $1364.
LJ and SG Hanna, Terrarara, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cows to 233c, reaching $1459 to average $1141.
Formosa Farming Co, Formosa Downs, Surat, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 232c, reaching $1506 to average $1445.
Institutional Investments Pty Ltd sold Angus cross cows to 210c, reaching $1475 to average $1077.
