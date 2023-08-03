Creating a playing field that vets want to be on is at the heart of James Walker's aim for the vet clinic at Longreach that he's recently purchased.
The Longreach grazier is the first to admit that his skills lie in managing people rather than treating animals but he said the veterinary profession was such a noble business that he wanted to help out when he heard the business was in danger of closing.
"We're trying to provide an environment where there's overwhelming support so they can do their job," he said.
Mr Walker found out just how draining that was when, in his words, he "ran with one of our guys late last year", doing everything the vet did, apart from diagnosis and treatment, note making and customer relations associated with the cases.
"I did all the hours with him, just to see what they experienced, and this guy got 12 after-hours callouts that week, and he was spent," he said.
"And I was spent. I actually bought two watches for my son, because I didn't think that I'd bought one already.
"Your fatigue is massive and these guys are experiencing that, and unless we address it, you're not really creating a playing field for them to want to be on."
As well as activating an after-hours triaging system to field calls, Mr Walker and his wife Manny, who coordinates the practice, keep an eye on the workload their employees are shouldering to ensure quality of life for them.
He said it was quite refreshing to look at the business with a 'non-vet' eye.
"Not knowing anything about the veterinary industry, we thought if we could apply models and systems and frameworks, and add some good resourcing and culture within the clinic, we could keep it going for the region," he said.
"When you look at the way people interact with their pets, especially during COVID, there is such a bind with animals, they are family. I've seen some amazing things and it moves and lifts everyone when you provide a solution there."
Mr Walker said it had been suggested that his people-first approach could be the model for veterinary clinics in general in regional areas.
He said he'd really enjoyed resourcing the business with the right people, although it had taken "absolutely everything" to attract professional staff, including renting a house for them to live in, and another house in Blackall, two hours away, to work from on a weekly basis.
They are also starting an equine reproduction centre at Longreach, which Mr Walker said had been inundated with interest.
"I think you've got to back yourself and you've got to cater for the industry that you're working in," he said.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
