The steer price at Tuesday's Emerald feature weaner and feeder sale reached 420c/kg in the 200 to 300kg category for a line of Brangus from Anakie.
Drawn from repeat vendors Mitch and Jackie Stranks, their 246kg offering returned $1032/head and helped lift the average for steers in this category to 350.8c/kg.
Emerald livestock agent Warren Holzwart, WBH Livestock & Property, said local restockers, lot feeders and backgrounders were driving the market, and prices were firm to dearer.
"The buyer and the underbidder for those Stranks weaners have both bought the cattle before and were obviously happy with the results, so they came back and then it became a bidding duel to get cattle," Mr Holzwart said.
"The Mullers have bought them to grow them out to bullocks and because they held the PCAS grassland accreditation.
"It was a good result for these vendors on Tuesday. They had a run of 140 steers average 380c/kg, weighing 251kg to return a result of $962/head."
The Stranks also topped the heifer weaner market on the day, with their lead pen of Charolais cross heifers, which made 314c/kg, weighing 277kg to return $872/hd.
Mr Holzwart said the Stranks were rewarded for targeting this week's Emerald special weaner and feeder sale.
"The vendors have been rewarded for targeting the weaner market and in specific the feature sales at Emerald, and this year, they were rewarded with repeat customers coming back to buy their cattle," he said.
"This feature sale is an opportunity for vendors to compare their cattle against other local graziers and to put their cattle in front of a large panel of buyers."
Brock Palmer, Emerald Land and Cattle Company (Livestock) Pty Ltd, Emerald, said the final Emerald feature weaner and feeder cattle sale for 2023 saw 5230 head of cattle yarded, an increase of 2091 head on July's special weaner sale.
"Cattle were drawn from all local regions with a great representation of the quality cattle this region produces," Mr Palmer said.
"Compared to the July feature sale, you can see some positive gains were seen in Tuesday's market.
"Some of the softer type feeder steers were 10 to 20 cents dearer on the July sale, while some weaner steers were 20 to 30 cents dearer."
Mr Palmer said there was positive buyer competition from start to finish across all descriptions.
"Right across Australia, I think the market has found a level that feedlots and meatworks are happy to operate," he said.
Other highlights included a run of Braford/Simmental/Santa cross feeder steers, offered by Alan, Julie and Cody Hay, Boxarm, Springsure, which topped at 332.2c/kg.
Their lead pen of Santa cross steers weighed 481 kg, which made 330.2c/kg and returned $1589/hd.
George, Maree and Steve Saunders, Medway Park, Bogantungan, sold Droughtmaster/Charolais cross weaner steers, topping at 386.2c/kg, weighing 296kg to return $1143/hd.
Gabe Hoch, Saltbush, Alpha, sold the lead of their Droughtmaster/Hereford/Charolais cross weaner steers weighing 309kg for 370.2c/kg to return $1144/hd.
The weaner heifer sisters weighed 290kg and made 274.2c/kg to return $796/hd.
Inverleigh Pastoral Co, Normanton sold Brahman weaner steers to a top of 308c weighing 223kg to average $644 per head.
Rushel Produce, Home Hill sold Brangus weaners reaching a top of 380c to average $935 per head.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
