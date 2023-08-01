Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Emerald agents yard 5230 head at final weaner and feeder sale for 2023

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated August 2 2023 - 11:31am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warren Holzwart, WBH Livestock & Property, with buyer Lance Muller, Waylandia Valley, Rolleston, who secured the lead Stranks Brangus pen for 420c/kg. Picture: Ben Harden
Warren Holzwart, WBH Livestock & Property, with buyer Lance Muller, Waylandia Valley, Rolleston, who secured the lead Stranks Brangus pen for 420c/kg. Picture: Ben Harden

The steer price at Tuesday's Emerald feature weaner and feeder sale reached 420c/kg in the 200 to 300kg category for a line of Brangus from Anakie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.