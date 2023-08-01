With just over a week until the Ekka stud cattle competition kicks off, this year's judging lineup has been announced.
The following cattlemen and women will be judging rings across the two days, Friday and Saturday August 11-12, before international judge PJ Budler, Global Livestock Solutions, Queenslander Scott Ferguson, Glenn Oaks Fitting Service, and a third judge (TBC), judge the champion of champions.
Breed judges:
Limousin and Braford: Glen Waldron, Elite Cattle Co, Meandarra
Red Poll and Hereford: Shane Bishop, Garglen Brahmans, Moura
Brahman: Matthew Kirk, Ticoba and Carinya, Mundubbera
Brangus: Matt McCamley, Lancefield Brahmans, Dululu
Droughtmaster: Ivan Price, Moongool Charolais, Yuleba
Speckle Park: Tom Wilding-Davies, Premium Livestock Solutions
Santa Gertrudis: Neil Watson, Watasanta, Tamworth, NSW
Angus, Shorthorn and Square Meaters: Spencer Morgan, The Grove, Condamine
Gelbvieh: David Bondfield, Bondfield Agriculture, Dalveen
Murray Grey: Kurt Wise, South End Murray Greys, Katanning WA
Fleckvieh: PJ Budler, Global Livestock Solutions
Devon and South Devon: Hannah Powe, Goondoola Red Angus, Cargo NSW
Red Angus: Donna Robson, Flemington Limousins, Adelong NSW
Charolais: Scott Dunlop, Dunlop Santas, Proston
Simmental and Simbrah: Darren Childs, Glenlands, Bouldercombe
Small breeds: Graeme Hopf, Murwillumbah, NSW
