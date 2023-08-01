Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Horticulture learns from sugarcane regulation with industry-led reef certification

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated August 1 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fitzroy Basin Association partnerships coordinator Dan Rea, Valley Syndicate pineapple farm owner John Cranny, and FBA's regional agricultural landcare coordinator Vicki Horstman. Picture supplied by Hort360.
Fitzroy Basin Association partnerships coordinator Dan Rea, Valley Syndicate pineapple farm owner John Cranny, and FBA's regional agricultural landcare coordinator Vicki Horstman. Picture supplied by Hort360.

The horticulture industry aims to stay ahead of government reef regulations facing other industries like sugarcane through its voluntary industry-led reef certification.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.