Queensland Country Life
Exclusive

Jirrbal Peoples, property manager supportive of Chalumbin wind farm

Ben Harden
Sally Gall
By Ben Harden, and Sally Gall
August 2 2023 - 5:00pm
Wooroora Station manager Robert McDowall surveys country part of the proposed Chalumbin wind farm will be built on. Picture supplied.
Wooroora Station manager Robert McDowall surveys country part of the proposed Chalumbin wind farm will be built on. Picture supplied.

In the face of stiff community opposition, the manager of one of the properties that will host the controversial Chalumbin Wind Farm in Far North Queensland, plus the Indigenous group with a native title claim over the land, have given public support for the project.

