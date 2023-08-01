Queensland Country Life
Droughtmasters cross export feeders steers make 295c/$1420 at Moreton

Updated August 1 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 4:00pm
Export cattle dearer at Moreton
Export cattle dearer at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 317 head at Moreton on Tuesday.

