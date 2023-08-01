Export cattle dearer at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 317 head at Moreton on Tuesday.
Fewer cattle came to hand, with cows and weaners most affected.
Export cattle sold to stronger competition to be 10 cents dearer.
Feeders sold to local feedlots at rates firm on last week. Yearlings and weaners sold equal to last week with only plainer cattle being cheaper.
Braford weaner steers from A Sellin returned 336.2c/kg with an end result of $843/hd. Red Angus weaner steers from B Sheehy resulted in 352.2c to come in at $978/hd. M Thornton sold Charolais cross vealer heifers for 239.2c with an outcome of $691/hd.
L Draheim sold Charolais cross backgrounder steers at 339.2c or $1009/hd. Droughtmaster cross feeder steers from E and M Carey sold at 289.2c to realise $1077/hd.
C and P Bell sold Limo 0 and 2 tooth steers returning 301.2c with an outcome of $1717/hd. Droughtmasters cross export feeders steers from B Sheehy sold for 295.2c or $1420/hd. Yabba Pastoral Co sold Santa cross feeder heifers for 257.2c returning $1260/hd.
A and F Macarthur & Son sold Santa heavy cows for 227.2c with a result of $1607/hd. A Sellin sold Braford medium cows at 226.2c with a return of $1346/hd. Gilla Partnership sold Charolais bulls for 265.2c with an outcome of $2520/hd.
