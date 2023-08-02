Western Downs property Menangle is 259 hectares (640 acres) of brigalow/belah country with black self-mulching cracking clay soils.
Offered by Alan and Anne Lane, the property is located on the Moonie Highway in the Kupunn district, about 20km south west of Dalby and about 104km from Toowoomba.
Menangle been in the well known local family since 1953.
The country is recognised as being ideal for grain and pulse crops as well as cotton.
Menagle is currently used as a cattle fattening block with the added advantage of fodder crops.
Pastures include Queensland blue, bambatsi, digitarai, and creeping bluegrass in addition to medics.
with multiple grain trading depots, 2 cotton gins, Dalby regional cattle sales yards, several large scale feedlots plus an abundance of retail, schooling and service providers to the farming businesses.
Water is supplied from two bores, a dam and rainwater tanks.
There is also a seasonal swamp on the western corner of the property.
Infrastructure includes two machinery sheds, two 20 foot containers with an attached roof, a workshop with 14 solar panels on the roof, and a carport.
There is also a 62 tonne seed silo.
The timber cattle yards have some steel panels and are equipped with a branding cradle, crush, loading ramp and a trough.
The five bedroom timber home has an open plan living area, a modern kitchen, and a north facing, covered deck.
Menagle will be auctioned online by Fitzsimmons Real Estate on August 23 and 24.
