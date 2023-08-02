Queensland Country Life
St George vineyard presented with 32,400 protected table grape vines

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
August 2 2023 - 1:00pm
Haslem Farms has 31.5 hectares of established table grapes, 356 megalitres of irrigation water, and well appointed infrastructure. Picture supplied
Unique South West Queensland agricultural asset Haslem Farms has 31.5 hectares (78 acres) of established table grapes, 356 megalitres of irrigation water, and well appointed infrastructure.

