Animal welfare and the corresponding question of "fit to load" were both major talking points at the Australian Livestock Markets Association national conference at the Gold Coast late last month, with the question of responsibility across the supply chain being brought up on many occasions.
During a panel discussion with several industry members, Terry Nolan, Nolan Meats Gympie, brought to light the issue of processors receiving animals that were not fit to load, and therefore, not fit for sale.
"We're sick of seeing them and it's just frustrating to no end," he said to the crowd.
Mr Nolan said the company had been using an industry reporting app created by the Australian Meat Industry Council, on a trial, in an attempt to reduce the amount of unfit animals arriving at their abbatoir.
Speaking to Queensland Country Life, Mr Nolan said that, since they started using the app in April, there had been very few incidents to report, with a reduction of three per week, to one per month.
"We've had three reports in the three months since we've started using it, but it has heightened some interest around cattle that are not fit to load," he said.
"It's a commercial trial at the moment and we've been very open about it, and spoken to agents and saleyards about it, where they're operating, and we believe we've seen a improvement in animal welfare just by the mere fact that people know that there's surveillance happening."
The grey areas surrounding responsibility for unfit animals was discussed at length during the panel, but Mr Nolan said it was quite simple - producers shouldn't send them, saleyards shouldn't accept them, agents shouldn't sell them, and buyers shouldn't purchase them.
"It's a transfer of liability along the chain when it should be stopped while it's on farm, and that's what we're trying to trying to police," he said.
"The fit to load guidelines were developed by MLA and most people honour those guidelines, but we see some cattle that come into the saleyards that have less desirable animal welfare outcomes.
"The things I'm talking about are either blind or lame animals, or animals that have maybe an ingrown horn.
"The main issues we've reported are ingrown horns. That's a simple on-farm practice that every producer should be able to solve."
AMIC General Manager of Industry Affairs, Tim Ryan, said that animal welfare in the livestock supply chain had been under increased scrutiny in recent years as consumer and wider community expectations had shifted.
"This heightened scrutiny recently culminated following an order for the production of documents of all animal welfare incident reports raised at export meat establishments over a two-year period, and the subsequent public tabling of these reports through the senate," Mr Ryan said.
"While animal welfare incidents at export establishments reflected a minuscule share of the overall number of animals processed over the period, the documents highlighted the majority of welfare issues raised on plant were related to livestock which were not 'fit to load 'at the commencement of their journey.
"In response, AMIC's National Processor Council requested the development of an Animal Welfare Reporting Tool for use at saleyards, which could be used to identify animals that were not fit to load and should not have been put forward for sale.
"The data from this tool could be used to identify trends or regions of concern and respond accordingly. Importantly, AMIC is not seeking to enforce any animal welfare requirements or punish producers but, rather, help industry understand and respond to animal welfare risks."
Mr Ryan said that while the tool is currently being piloted in Queensland, they would examine the results and usage of the app following the trial phase, and make a decision on the viability of expanding or continuing it.
