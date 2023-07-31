Queensland Country Life
Charolais cross weaner steers sell for $780 at Woodford

Updated August 1 2023 - 12:54pm, first published July 31 2023 - 5:00pm
Competition for younger cattle at Woodford
There were 213 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

