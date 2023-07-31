Competition for younger cattle at Woodford

There were 213 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
Younger cattle again held firm to dearer with increased competition. Cows and feeders sold to a similar market as previous weeks.
David Aubrey, Glass House Mountain, sold a pen of Murray Grey feeder steers for $1295. Quail Family Trust, Wamuran, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $780 and steer calves for $560 and $530.
Michael Friedrich, Toogoolawah, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $700 and steer calves for $580 and $480. Allan Thornton, Kilcoy, sold lines of Brangus steer calves for $650 and $500.
Bernard Spilsbury, Balmoral Ridge, sold a pen of young Droughtmaster steers for $640 and light heifer calves for $360.
Josh Sippel, Caboolture, sold Charbray weaner steers for $730 and vealer males for $560. Shaun Lennon, Conondale, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $810. P Roberts, Woodford, sold Limousin cows for $1380.
