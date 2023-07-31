Queensland Country Life
F1 Charolais cross weaner steers sell to 394c/$1088 at Biggenden

Updated August 1 2023 - 11:36am, first published July 31 2023 - 9:00pm
David and Pam Myers, South Kolan, with a line of Charbray weaner steers. The line of steers made 388.2c/kg to return $975/$1149. Picture supplied by Burnett Livestock and Realty.
David and Pam Myers, South Kolan, with a line of Charbray weaner steers. The line of steers made 388.2c/kg to return $975/$1149. Picture supplied by Burnett Livestock and Realty.

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden weaner sale on Thursday saw a yarding of 2115 head.

