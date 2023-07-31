Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden weaner sale on Thursday saw a yarding of 2115 head.
Cattle were drawn from Eidsvold, Monto, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Goomeri, Booubyjan, Tiaro, Lower Wonga, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Rosedale, Brooweena, Lowmead, Miriam Vale and all local areas.
F1 Charolais cross steers from Gaeta sold for 394c/$1088. F1 Charolais cross steers from Biggenden sold for 388c/$1214. F1 Charolais cross steers from South Kolan sold for 388c/$975.
F1 Charolais cross steers from Monduran sold for 390c/$858. Charolais cross steers from Rosedale sold for 376c/$893. F1 Charolais cross steers from Miriam Vale sold for 392c/$834. Charolais Brangus cross steers from Riverleigh sold for 374c/$1052.
Romagnola cross steers from Gayndah sold for 392c/$886. Simmental cross steers from Ban Ban Springs sold for 372c/$902. Simmental cross steers from Tansey sold for 348c/$795. Brangus steers from Booyal sold for 370c/$1027. Angus cross weaner steers from Cloyna sold for 380c/$865.
Brangus steers from Miriam Vale sold for 376c/$731. Droughtmaster steers from Gayndah sold for 356c/$951. Grey Brahman steers from Monduran sold for 318c/$750. Brahman cross steers from Monto sold for 338c/$923.
Simmental and Angus cross heifers from Brooweena sold for 248c/$673. Charolais cross heifers from Biggenden sold for 270c/$657. Charbray heifers from Goodnight Scrub sold for 230c/$590.
Charolais cross heifers from Aramara sold for 240c/$528. Simmental cross heifers from Tansey sold for 246c/$575. Angus cross weaner heifer from Mundubbera sold for 238c/$571. Simmental cross heifers from Bororen sold for 248c/$671.
