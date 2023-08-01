The latest nation-leading Statewide Landcover and Trees Study report shows vegetation management laws continue to protect Queensland's native ecosystems.
The latest SLATS report released has analysed clearing rates of different vegetation types over the 2020-21 period, with the numbers demonstrating the right balance between vegetation management laws and the ability of landholders to maintain their properties.
It said clearing of regulated vegetation reduced from about 98,000 hectares in 2019-20 to 61,000 hectares in 2020-21.
This year's annual SLATS report shows that total woody vegetation clearing in 2020-21 decreased by 17 per cent compared to the previous year, and 49 per cent overall since 2018-19.
Of the overall clearing rate, 82 per cent of the vegetation was assigned Category X, which is vegetation that has been previously cleared and is exempt from regulation under the vegetation management framework.
A further 59,654 hectares of regrowth was mapped as part of the study, adding to the 42,575 hectares of new growth mapped the previous year.
Resources Minister Scott Stewart said the reduction in regulated vegetation clearing of 70 per cent over three years is a great outcome for biodiversity and carbon emission reductions in Queensland.
"The report shows Queensland's strong vegetation management framework continues to protect our native ecosystems, while allowing landholders to manage their properties and grow the food and fibre that is fundamental to our economy and our regional communities," Mr Stewart said.
"The results are encouraging and show the long-term, positive impacts of the legislative changes the Queensland Government made back in 2018.
These laws have been and will continue to be based on the best available science.
"Our ongoing challenge is to reduce unlawful clearing and we'll continue to work with landholders to educate and assist them in understanding their obligations.
"The majority of landholders are complying with our vegetation management laws but we will hold those to account who do the wrong thing."
He said the key points from the latest SLATS were newly-released tree clearing data shows a 70pc reduction in regulated vegetation clearing over three years, the reduction in clearing also means a reduction in carbon emissions, and a further 59,654 hectares of vegetation regrowth has been detected.
Environment minister Leanne Linard said the Palaszczuk Government's strong vegetation management laws and investment in land restoration are working, contributing to better land management, climate change resilience, and biodiversity conservation.
"We have robust systems in place to protect Queensland's rich biodiversity."
AgForce, the peak organisation representing Queensland's rural producers unavailable for comment when Queensland Country Life contacted them
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
