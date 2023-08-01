Carnavon bushwalker airlifted with leg injury

The Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter crew flew a woman to hospital on Monday afternoon, after she fell and injured her leg while bushwalking.
The rescue aircraft was called to an area of Carnarvon Gorge around 4.40pm.
Due to the location of the woman's fall, she had to be carried out from the trail by Queensland Ambulance Service, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service personnel.
They walked her to a waiting ambulance, which then transported her to a clearing where the pilots had been able to safely land the helicopter.
She was airlifted to Roma Hospital in a stable condition, for further assessment and treatment.
Tasked by Queensland Health, the LifeFlight SGAS helicopter and crew undertook the mission as part of the SGAS partners' commitment to providing community aeromedical coverage.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.