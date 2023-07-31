Queensland Country Life

Barcy Red lifts outdoor action up a notch

Updated August 1 2023 - 9:58am, first published 9:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barcaldine Regional Council Sean Dillon is delighted with the opening of the Barcy Red recreational bike trails. Picture supplied
Barcaldine Regional Council Sean Dillon is delighted with the opening of the Barcy Red recreational bike trails. Picture supplied

BARCALDINE Regional Council has opened its newest recreational attraction, the Barcy Red Enduro Park and Trails.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.