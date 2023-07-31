Barcy Red lifts outdoor action up a notch

BARCALDINE Regional Council has opened its newest recreational attraction, the Barcy Red Enduro Park and Trails.
With a proud history of adventure, Barcaldine is now home to Barcy Red - a dedicated recreation ground for locals and visitors to get out and enjoy time in the wide-open spaces comprising more than 60km of world-class, recreational motorbike trails to suit all skill levels.
"It was signalled very early on in the COVID recovery that this initiative would be instrumental in providing short term works whilst also offering a sustained long term domestic tourism opportunity as well as providing recreational pursuits for residents," Mayor Sean Dillon said.
Barcy Red was designed by international Dakar Rally superstar and Central West Queensland local, Rodney Faggotter, who is also its ambassador.
"Council was happy to lend broad support to Barcy Red," Councillor Dillon said.
"Completion of this project continues to underscore the importance of the partnership with the Queensland State Government that has developed through Works for Queensland.
"It continues to boost our next generation of tourism and event offering where we are able to not only provide amenity for our communities, but also ramp up our tourism and event attraction potential."
Off-road motorcycles are among the most popular vehicles in Australia with around 800,000 motorcycle licence holders nationwide. Each year 3500 motorcycling events are held in Australia, and the Barcaldine Region is now on the starting line to host one of them.
Motorbikes are a part of life in the Central West which now can provide an opportunity for locals to enjoy a purpose-built facility while helping grow the next generation of international off-road champions.
Barcy Red also adds another reason for travellers to add Barcaldine to their itinerary and diversifying our offering to the growing family drive market.
It's already proving a great reason to stop and stay longer with some travellers dropping by enroute to events such as the Birdsville Big Red Bash.
Besides designing the trails,Mr Fagotter has also backed the concept by recording safety information and promoting it to the wider motor biking community.
There is also a group of dedicated local volunteers as part of the Barcy Red team who have headed out in their own time to make sure Barcy Red became a reality from installing signage and markers to navigating trails multiple times to assist with accurate online mapping.
Barcy Red is free to ride and open from 8am-5pm daily. Riders can the app for trails and pick up point information.
For more information visit www.barcyred.com.au
