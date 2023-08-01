If campdrafting is a sport for all ages, Barcaldine is its poster child.
The three-day comp delivered veteran competitor Les Russell his first open-age win in the Maiden B on Classical Cat.
The Blackall combination also earned a finals berth in the Novice B where they came up against nine-year-old Kodie-Anne Comiskey who rode out of her skin on Skater to clock a full course and finish just out of the ribbons.
Springsure's Lindy Thomson was a popular winner of the Open on Crystal, Cowra rider Paul Agostino took out both the Maiden and Novice A drafts on Pepto's Stylish Player and Dot, and Alpha's Peter Black went one, two, three and five in the Restricted Open.
Leeanne Comiskey claimed back-to-back Barcaldine Ladies events on Sunburst, as well as a red ribbon in the Novice B which was won in a nail-biting runoff by Jericho's Ben Williamson on Freckles Dulce.
Other winners were Mat Ladhams from Capella in the Encouragement draft on Mikaya, Jack Tucker on Clover Kamillionaire with an 88 to take the Juvenile, and Kodie-Anne in the Junior Workout.
