Steers 280-330kg hit 410c/kg, average 366c/$1086

Updated August 1 2023 - 9:59am, first published 9:00am
Mixed results on AuctionsPlus
CATTLE

AuctionsPlus cattle listings lifted slightly to 8505 head last week.

