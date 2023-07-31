Mixed results on AuctionsPlus

AuctionsPlus cattle listings lifted slightly to 8505 head last week.
Selective buying behaviour led to mixed results as value over reserve increased by $10 to average $71/head and clearance slipped to 53pc.
Prices were mixed, with 280-330kg steers seeing a modest gain while most breeding females slipped lower.
The market overall continues to track sideways, with all eyes on the lookout for the next market signal likely from seasonal conditions or export demand.
Steers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 1756 head and averaged 842/head - down $57 from the previous week for a 54pc clearance. Prices ranged from 270 - 401c and averaged 353c/kg lwt.
From Glenmorgan, a line of 100 Angus/Angus steers aged seven to nine months and weighing 261kg returned $1040/head, or 399c/kg lwt.
Steers 280-330kg registered a smaller offering of 785 head and averaged $1086/head - up $12 for a 54pc clearance. Prices ranged from 257 - 410c and averaged 366c/kg lwt.
From Molyullah, NSW, a line of 13 Angus/Angus steers aged 10 to 11 months and weighing 311kg returned $1150/head, or 370c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Lavington, NSW.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a smaller offering of 1156 head and averaged $681/head - down $67 for a 38pc clearance. Prices ranged from 215 - 349c and averaged 275c/kg lwt.
From Coolah, NSW, two even lines of 106 Angus/Angus heifers aged 10 to 11 months and weighing 255kg returned $720/head, or 282c/kg lwt.
Heifers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 868 head and averaged $879/head - down $116 for a 46pc clearance. Prices ranged from 251 - 315c and averaged 290c/kg lwt.
From Roma, a line of 92 Angus/Angus/Santa heifers aged eight to 10 months and weighing 296kg returned $840/head, or 284c/kg lwt.
Most breeding female categories experienced steep declines last week as restocker demand remains subdued.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers registered a smaller offering of 536 head and averaged $1313/head - down $137 for a 36pc clearance.
From Emerald, a line of 11 Brangus/Brangus heifers aged 30 to 32 months and weighing 400kg returned $1500/head.
PTIC cows registered a smaller offering of 407 head and averaged $1300/head - up $69 for a 46pc clearance.
From Crookwell, NSW, a line of 34 Angus/Hereford/Angus cows aged 36 to 50 months and weighing 577kg returned $1360/head.
Sheep and lamb listings fell 43pc to total 24,893 head as both listings and demand were again subdued.
Final clearance reached 48pc, which is back 19 percentage points from the previous week's healthy clearance rate.
Value over reserve also fell, averaging $6 above set reserves, which is down $13 from the previous week.
In a swap of circumstances, the auction health indicators fell, while the overall market lifted from the previous week's lows.
The crossbred lamb indicator lifted 21pc, or $15 to average $85/head, while the overall market saw all but two categories fall in value where comparisons could be made.
Crossbred lamb listings fell 41pc to total 3419 head, while selective purchasing resulted in a 51pc clearance. The category averaged $85/head, increasing $15, with prices ranging from $31 - $110.
From Boorowa, NSW, a line of 540 Poll Dorset/Border Leicester/Merino mixed sex Mar/Apr '23 drop and weighing 31kg returned $95/head, or 307c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Wagga Wagga, NSW.
First-cross ewe lambs continued their strong run, with prices increasing $36 to average $139/head. The strong average was aided by selective purchasing as clearance hit 32pc for the 2400 head offered.
From Grong Grong, NSW, a line of 168 Border Leicester/Merino Jun/Jul '22 drop ewe lambs weighing 66kg returned $180/head.
Station mated first-cross ewes registered a larger offering at 600 head with a 100pc clearance and prices averaged $190/head.
From Bridgewater North, Victoria, 600 head of SM first-cross ewes spread across four lots returned from $189 - $191/head. These station mated ewes are aged 13 - 14 months will travel to a buyer in Clunes, Vic.
Shedding breed ewes jumped $104 to average $222 for the 1026 head offered.
From Narromine, NSW, a line of eight Australian White/White Dorper ewe lambs aged 10 - 11 months and weighing 48kg returned $120/head, or 251c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Eumungerie, NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.