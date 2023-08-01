World renown endurance rider, Andrea Laws-King can finally cross the Winton to Longreach Endurance ride off her bucket list after crossing the line in first place on Sunday morning.
But it was a different story this year for Andrea, who astride her 15 year old Arabian gelding Flash, was named overall winner this year, completing the journey in 17 hours and 10 minutes.
She is absolutely ecstatic to win the event, as her aim was just to complete the endurance ride.
Andrea didn't realise she had won at first, as she thought another rider did.
"It was until a journalist started to interview me, and actually told me I was the winner and I said she had made a mistake," she said.
"Unfortunately I hadn't realised who I thought won, had been vetted out with lameness."
Andrea along with 31 other horseman and women set off from the Winton showgrounds under the cover of darkness last Friday night, to compete in the marathon 220 kilometre ride from Winton to the Longreach showgrounds.
She said by leaving at midnight, both horse and riders are full of adrenaline as they negotiated the gidgee stones, gullies, roaming livestock and wildlife.
The toughest part of the endurance for Andrea was early afternoon on Saturday.,
"It was hot and physiologically relentless for both the horse and rider," she said.
"It's quite an ask for a horse to do 180km per day which is what we did on the first ride day."
Andrea said the volunteers who manned the 22 gates were amazing.
"We had five vet checks, and volunteers and land owners were at the gates to check that stock didn't wander into neighbouring properties, and water was available every five kilometres Andrea said..
She said there was not much time to sleep for either horse or rider.
"By the time we fed and watered our horses after we arrived at Maneroo Station on Saturday evening for our overnight stop, it was time to go again," she said.
"There was plenty of camaraderie among the riders as a lot of us all knew each other."
Andrea said just to finish the ride was amazing.
"I'm so glad to be riding for such amazing causes such as Angel Flight and RFDS as I have personally used their services," she said.
And as for Flash he got plenty of carrots for a reward.
Saasha Gorgan from the Sunshine Coast was named runner up, finishing in 18 hours and three minutes. She competed with her daughter Taylor, who was the youngest competitor at just 10.
