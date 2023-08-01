Queensland Country Life
Andrea ecstatic to finish Endurance ride and raise money for such worthy causes

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated August 1 2023 - 11:30am, first published 11:00am
Andrea Laws-King claimed first place in the Winton to Longreach Endurance ride. Pictures Denise Keelan.
World renown endurance rider, Andrea Laws-King can finally cross the Winton to Longreach Endurance ride off her bucket list after crossing the line in first place on Sunday morning.

