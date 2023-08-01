Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Yearling heifers to feed sell to 290c at Toowoomba

August 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yearling heifers to feed in demand at Toowoomba
Yearling heifers to feed in demand at Toowoomba

Toowoomba agents yarded 221 head on Monday - 28 fewer than the previous sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.