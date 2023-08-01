Yearling heifers to feed in demand at Toowoomba

Toowoomba agents yarded 221 head on Monday - 28 fewer than the previous sale.
A larger number of better quality young cattle penned lifted average prices.
Yearling steers to feed experienced only quality related price change. Yearling heifers to feed sold to stronger demand.
Cows followed the trend of other selling centres and received a small lift in value.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 360c with a good sample averaging 334c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed averaged 336c made to 338c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 244c to 273c and sold to 290c/kg.
A handful of very heavy manufacturing bullocks made from 100c to 186c/kg.
The best of heavy weight cows made to 222c/kg.
Light weight steers sold open auction made to $350/head.
Light weight heifers made to $300/head.
Cows and calves made to $1320/unit.
