Domestic prices strengthen

Dry weather and the associated slow down in farmers selling is keeping grain prices across eastern Australia supported.
Winter grain crops across southern Queensland are mostly showing average to above average yield potential but this will rest on finishing rains in the coming weeks. The Darling Downs has received 20-25 millimetres of rain in July, but farmers are hoping for another decent rain in August before the temperatures start to climb to finish wheat and barley crops.
The situation is more desperate across northern NSW where most of the major cropping areas have struggled with limited rain over the past four months. It's a vastly different situation to last year when the region recorded one of the wettest winters on record. Crops are struggling with the dry conditions with areas including Moree, Mungindi, and Walgett nearly as dry since April as they were in 2019.
Dry weather prevented large areas of northwestern NSW from being planted to wheat and other winter crops, while time is running out for many wheat crops that were seeded which look thin and spindly.
Both old and new crop grain bids strengthened last week amid fears of a dry spring and the growing uncertainties over the size of the northern grain supplies in the coming 12 months. Old crop stock feed wheat bids edged higher to $430 delivered into the Darling Downs with new crop bids up to $440.
The resumption of interstate barley shipments from WA and SA has capped barley prices which are being quoted at $420 delivered into Downs markets.
International grain markets are also paying close attention to Australian weather amid fears of a dry spring, which could further tighten major exporter wheat supplies through the 2023-24 season. Global wheat markets are torn between another large Russian wheat harvest which is already under way and expectations of a tightening in supplies as the impacts of a significantly smaller Australia harvest is felt.
Global wheat importers are being comforted by another large Russian wheat harvest, although most are nervous about the absence of supplies from Ukraine after Moscow's decision to end the safe corridor deal resulting in an uncomfortable reliance on Russian wheat in the coming months.
At a grain summit in St Petersburg last week, African wheat buyers pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to renew the grain deal that allows the safe passage of grain through the Black Sea.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.