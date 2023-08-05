Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Dry weather keeps grain prices supported

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
August 5 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Domestic prices strengthen
Domestic prices strengthen

Dry weather and the associated slow down in farmers selling is keeping grain prices across eastern Australia supported.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.