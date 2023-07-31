Queensland Country Life
Jail for Prairie sisters guilty of defrauding drought relief scheme

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
July 31 2023 - 7:00pm
Debra Viney pictured at a Blackall cattle sale in April 2013. Picture: Sally Gall
Debra Viney pictured at a Blackall cattle sale in April 2013. Picture: Sally Gall

Two sisters who are part-owners in Janeville Station south of Prairie have been jailed for defrauding the Queensland government's Drought Relief Assistance Scheme of more than $124,000.

