Two sisters who are part-owners in Janeville Station south of Prairie have been jailed for defrauding the Queensland government's Drought Relief Assistance Scheme of more than $124,000.
In the Townsville District Court last week, judge Gregory Lynham heard that the sisters, Debra Grace Viney, the primary defendant, and Chanelle Vanessa Viney had attempted to claim a total of $251,373 from Department of Agriculture and Fisheries programs between 2013 and 2017.
The case involved an actual fraud of $124,024.96 and an attempted fraud of a further $127,348.19.
Debra Viney, aged 61, will spend more than two years in jail after being found guilty of eight offences in total, including three counts of defrauding the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries of $30,000 or more, one count of fraud by dishonestly obtaining property, two counts of attempted fraud of $30,000 or more, and two counts of attempted fraud.
She was sentenced to five years' jail, suspended after 30 months.
Her sister, Chanelle Viney, 48, was found guilty of one count of fraud to the value of $30,000 or more and was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with four months to serve.
Their 12,100 hectare property is 100km south of Prairie, in an area declared in drought in the years when the claims were made.
The court heard that multiple false rebate claims were submitted between 2013 and 2017 under the Transport of Fodder Freight Subsidy and Emergency Water Infrastructure Rebate.
Handing down his sentence, the judge said Debra Viney had submitted claims knowing she was not entitled to the funds and had provided a large number of invoices, which were all false.
He said that defrauding the drought relief assistance scheme meant that other worthy applicants were potentially deprived of them.
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner made a similar point this week, saying that anyone applying for drought declaration funding needed to be aware that all applications were very closely scrutinised.
"The stronger technologies and increased surveillance capabilities now available make it far easier to detect any applications that contain false information," he said. "Ultimately, anyone seeking to rort the system is only going to negatively impact those farmers who genuinely need assistance."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
